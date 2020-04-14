Growing number of Wyoming nonprofits call for moratorium on evictions, foreclosures

While some have questioned the logistics of a mortgage or rent suspension, those in favor of the proposal believe such a proposal is necessary to avoid greater implications on the state’s already overburdened social safety net. Even before the crisis, housing insecurity was a common problem across the state, Kempter said, particularly after the collapse of industries like coal and the decline of others like oil and gas have forced numerous families into lower-paying and more vulnerable careers.

And since coronavirus effectively shut down the economy, those jobs are becoming increasingly scarce.

One of Kempter’s clients initially refused to apply for unemployment insurance out of pride, finally relenting after being unable to get a job that offered her hours more than twice a week. Another client was in trade school to become a pipe fitter, was laid off from her job and got a job in the service industry, allowing her to pay off her debts and support her children. Later, she lost that job as well and now faces a return to the shelter.

“Now she’s at the end of her savings,” Kempter said. “It’s devastating to see someone who has worked so hard over the last nine months to get her family in a position to be stable and self-sufficient, to not want to ask anyone for help, to lose everything over the course of a few days.”