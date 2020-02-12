Gun-free zone repeal fails introduction in Wyoming Senate

CHEYENNE — State lawmakers rejected a bill to ban gun-free zones this year, marking a sharp rebuke to what was anticipated to be a hotly contested year for gun legislation in Wyoming.

The final vote was 16-13, with one excused.

Sponsored by Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, the language of this year’s attempt to repeal gun-free zones closely tracks that of a similar piece of legislation sponsored by the pro-gun senator in the 2019 legislative session, which garnered 30 co-sponsors between the House and Senate.

"This is a common-sense bill. It's a popular bill," Bouchard said on the floor. "Wyoming has good gun laws, but I want everyone to think about buying a car — and having any car you want — but only being able to keep it in your garage. That's what we're talking about here."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bouchard pointed to an instance where someone with a gun in Texas was able to end a shooting rampage. Bouchard also highlighted actions by members of the Democratic Party in state legislatures on the east coast to increase regulations on firearms, something he said Wyoming could play a role in pushing back on.

"I think we need to send a message and be a leader across this country," he said, noting a dozen states that allow open-carry in government buildings.