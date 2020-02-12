You are the owner of this article.
Gun-free zone repeal fails introduction in Wyoming Senate
Anthony Bouchard, who is now a state senator, speaks at a 2011 Casper City Council meeting. Bouchard, who open-carried a pistol at that meeting, sponsored a bill to repeal gun-free zones in Wyoming. The bill died Wednesday with a 16-13 vote.

CHEYENNE — State lawmakers rejected a bill to ban gun-free zones this year, marking a sharp rebuke to what was anticipated to be a hotly contested year for gun legislation in Wyoming.

The final vote was 16-13, with one excused.

Sponsored by Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, the language of this year’s attempt to repeal gun-free zones closely tracks that of a similar piece of legislation sponsored by the pro-gun senator in the 2019 legislative session, which garnered 30 co-sponsors between the House and Senate.

"This is a common-sense bill. It's a popular bill," Bouchard said on the floor. "Wyoming has good gun laws, but I want everyone to think about buying a car — and having any car you want — but only being able to keep it in your garage. That's what we're talking about here."

Bill would take away UW’s gun rules, allow concealed carry at athletic events

Bouchard pointed to an instance where someone with a gun in Texas was able to end a shooting rampage. Bouchard also highlighted actions by members of the Democratic Party in state legislatures on the east coast to increase regulations on firearms, something he said Wyoming could play a role in pushing back on.

"I think we need to send a message and be a leader across this country," he said, noting a dozen states that allow open-carry in government buildings. 

What's next for gun legislation in Wyoming?

Last year's bill — along with a similar piece of legislation in the House of Representatives — failed to reach the floor.

This year’s version — counting less than half the number of co-sponsors — suffered a similar fate, failing to even achieve a committee assignment.

Supreme Court gets first arguments in University of Wyoming gun case

This story will be updated.

Politics Reporter

Nick Reynolds covers state politics and policy. A native of Central New York, he has spent his career covering governments big and small, and several Congressional campaigns. He graduated from the State University of New York at Brockport in 2015.

