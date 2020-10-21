Gun rights group challenges secretary of state ruling to disclose donors

“While they’re certainly hard-hitting ads that criticize some candidates, all of them strongly emphasize that commitments have not been made one way or the other as they relate to important gun rights legislation,” Klein said. “WyGO’s history is pretty clear here on this issue. They criticize legislation they don’t like, and they promote legislation they do like as it relates to gun rights, and get commitments from candidates during election season. That is integral to that mission. You have to dance with the law they brought you, not the one you wish existed.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In his letter — which was also sent to the Star-Tribune — he argued that while the gun ownership group was not registered with the state as a political entity, its speech could be seen as a “continuation” of its lobbying work in the Capitol, noting that “WyGO representatives consistently maintain lobbyist registration for legislative engagement.”

While the organization’s executive director, Aaron Dorr, was properly registered during the 2020 legislative session, according to a cached list accessed at the start of session in February, the organization itself never was.