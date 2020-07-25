Gun rights group draws ire of top Wyoming Senate lawmaker

But the group has been put on defense as of late, even releasing a video explaining why it opposed a hard-line piece of gun legislation called the Second Amendment Preservation Act (which was sponsored by hardcore gun rights supporters like Rep. Tim Salazar, R-Riverton, and Rep. Mark Jennings, R-Sheridan) after being pushed on it by Driskill.

While the organization argues that the legislation was weak and lacked a means of enforcement, Driskill says the group fought to kill the bill because it was backed by their rival, the National Rifle Association, and included lawmakers it didn’t like — including Driskill — as co-sponsors. He says that’s the same reason several of Wyoming Gun Owners’ chosen candidates voted against it as well.

“You’ll hear him say now that it was a bad bill, but they forgot to tell all the rest of the people about it,” Driskill said. “The people that killed HB-118 were Sen. Bouchard, Sen. (Tom) James, and all of the Democrats in the Wyoming Senate. Their hated Sen. Von Flatern, their hated Sen. Baldwin, the list goes on and on. All the people that they claim are soft on guns all voted together with Anthony Bouchard, their superstar, to kill a piece of gun legislation.”