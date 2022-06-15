Hageman adviser told Trump not to declare victory on election night

One of Harriet Hageman's top political advisers took center stage in Monday's hearing on the Jan. 6 insurrection, in which his video testimony was used to contradict former President Donald Trump's unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud.

In a deposition, Bill Stepien -- Trump's former campaign manager -- said he advised Trump on election night that it was too early to declare himself the victor while ballots were still being counted. Trump did not follow this recommendation, instead going with the advice from former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

"It was far too early to be making any calls like that," Stepien said in the deposition. "Ballots — ballots were still being counted. Ballots were still going to be counted for days. And it was far too early to be making any proclamation like that."

Stepien's leads a major political consulting firm -- National Public Affairs -- that is now running Hageman's campaign to unseat Rep. Liz Cheney. Hageman will not concede that Joe Biden won the election.

At Monday's hearing, Stepien's lawyer spoke about his client's role as someone in Trump's central orbit.

“The way Mr. Stepien always conducts himself is by following the numbers and being completely truthful and accurate about where they are,” said attorney Kevin Marino. “He has been very clear about his view as to what happened in the 2020 election, and you can rest assured that he isn’t advising anyone to suggest anything to the contrary."

Hageman, who earned Trump's endorsement, stands by her repeated statement that she doesn't know if Biden was legitimately elected, her spokesman Tim Murtaugh confirmed Tuesday.

Stepien was not present at the hearing despite being subpoenaed as a witness because his wife went into labor. He was featured in several pre-recorded video depositions.

Hageman's campaign has paid over $190,000 to Stepien's consulting firm from the time she jumped into the race in September to the last day of March, according to public filings. So far, the campaign's biggest one-time expense went to National Public Affairs to the tune of $41,300.

“Bill Stepien is one of the best political minds in the country, and I am proud to have his help on this campaign," Hageman said in a statement. "Liz Cheney has been using her throne on the January 6th Committee to pursue her personal war with President Trump, and now she’s using it to attack my campaign staff."

Hageman is the main challenger in the race against Cheney, vice chair of the select committee investigating the attack. Cheney has taken on a prominent role during the first two hearings and has sought to make the case that the Jan. 6 attack is largely Trump's fault.

Trump's allies, including Hageman, have bashed the legitimacy of the committee and have criticized Cheney's service on it, saying it's a continuation of "her own personal war on President Trump."

"The day after a poll was released showing @Liz_Cheney getting destroyed by Trump-endorsed @HagemanforWY, the committee just happened to subpoena Stepien, who is running Harriet’s campaign," Taylor Budowich, director of communications for Save America and Trump, wrote in a tweet. "This circus is beyond an embarrassment and will forever stain the integrity of congress."

Budowich did not respond to the Star-Tribune's request for comment, but the Cheney campaign did respond to Budowich's tweet.

“Anyone who watched the hearing and listened to Mr. Stepien’s testimony would know this claim is nonsense," said Jeremy Adler, a Cheney spokesman.

To justify her stance, Hageman pointed to a case in Pennsylvania.

“Bill [Stepien] gave President Trump his honest assessment of the landscape as he saw it immediately following the election in 2020. Since then, we have learned a lot, like the unconstitutionality of Pennsylvania’s mail-in voting law and the impact of Mark Zuckerberg’s money driving Democrat turnout," she said in a statement.

An appellate court ruled in January that Pennsylvania’s bipartisan 2019 no excuse mail voting law was unconstitutional, but the law is still in place while it's being appealed. Regardless of the outcome of this case, Biden will undoubtedly remain in office.

The hearings have also offered evidence that Trump tried to convince former Vice President Mike Pence to not certify the election results. Pence ultimately defied his boss.

In her opening statement, Cheney said that a federal judge the committee spoke to “reached the conclusion that President Trump’s efforts to pressure Vice President Pence to act illegally by refusing to count electoral votes likely violated two federal criminal statutes.”

In an interview earlier this year with the Star-Tribune, Hageman -- a natural resources attorney -- said she was not familiar with the law at play so she was not able to weigh in on Pence's role in the situation.

Trump has continually pushed the baseless claim that the election was stolen from him for Biden. There is no evidence that Biden's victory was illegitimate, with dozens of courts at multiple levels refuting Trump's allegations.

Follow state politics reporter Victoria Eavis on Twitter @Victoria_Eavis

