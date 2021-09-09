 Skip to main content
Hageman announces bid to unseat Cheney
breaking

Hageman announces bid to unseat Cheney

  • Updated
Wyoming-Governors Race

Wyoming Republican gubernatorial candidate Harriet Hageman addresses a meeting of the Wyoming Business Alliance in May 2018 in Casper.  

 Mead Gruver, AP

Harriet Hageman, a Wyoming property rights attorney and former member of the state GOP leadership, announced today that she will run to unseat Rep. Liz Cheney.

Hageman, who ran for governor in 2018, is expected to receive the coveted endorsement of former President Donald Trump, who remains popular among many Republicans in Wyoming. She is a former Cheney ally, but in a statement Hageman said the lawmaker betrayed her and Wyoming through her public opposition to Trump. 

“Like many Wyomingites, I supported Liz Cheney when she ran for Congress,” Hageman said. “But then she betrayed Wyoming, she betrayed this country, and she betrayed me.”

Hageman is one of growing field of Republicans who are seeking to defeat Cheney in the 2022 GOP primary. Cheney angered many Wyoming Republicans by voting to impeach the president on a charge of helping to incite the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol by his supporters. Cheney is perhaps the most prominent Republican critic of the former president and his unfounded claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Hageman's campaign said she will formally announce her bid this afternoon in Cheyenne. 

"Cheney has lost the trust of the people of our state, just as she has lost any ability to be a leader for us in Washington, D.C.," Hageman said. "In contrast, I have dedicated my career to fighting for the people of Wyoming and defending our great state against the excess of government."

