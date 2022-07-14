Hageman breaks fundraising record; Cheney raises $2.9 million

Rep. Liz Cheney's Trump-backed challenger Harriet Hageman brought in $1.8 million in the second quarter of this year, breaking her previous fundraising record, her campaign announced Thursday.

Her previous record was $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2022.

A U.S. House challenger breaking the $1 million mark in Wyoming would normally be shocking, but not in this race. The Cheney-Hageman battle has risen to national prominence as it's become a proxy battle in the larger war between pro- and anti-Trump factions of the GOP. As a result, both candidates continue to put up huge numbers.

Cheney also raised another large sum of money in quarter two of this year -- about $2.9 million, the campaign told the Star-Tribune. The second quarter spans from April 1 to June 30.

In the previous quarter, the Cheney camp raked in roughly the same amount: $2,942,170, but the the campaign declined to comment on whether or not it had broken another fundraising record.

Nearly $3 million would also be an astronomical number for any representative in Wyoming to raise in a singular quarter, but not shocking for Cheney. She is serving as the vice chairwoman on the select Jan. 6 committee, whose hearings kicked off during quarter two. In a number of the hearings, Cheney took on a high-profile role, likely sparking an influx of donations.

Cheney angered the former president and his allies by voting to impeach him and by serving on the Jan. 6 committee. She has not held back in her criticism of Trump, whom she says is a threat to democracy and the rule of law.

Early voting has started in Wyoming and primary election day is almost exactly a month away. As Hageman enters the home stretch, her campaign has about $1.4 million left to spend. The incumbent congresswoman has about $7 million, the Cheney campaign told the Star-Tribune.

With Wyoming being as deep red as it is, the Republican primary usually determines who will take over the seat, as the GOP's nominee tends to handily beat the Democratic nominee.

Since entering the race in mid-September, the Hageman campaign has raised more than $4 million. Cheney meanwhile, has raised about $13 million total over the course of her campaign, most of which has come from out-of-state donations. Hageman, however, has so far been beating Cheney in in-state donations.

Cheney and Hageman's primary has more or less boiled down to a referendum on the legitimacy of the 2020 election, as Cheney has consistently challenged Trump since the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Hageman has repeatedly criticized Cheney for being too distracted by her "War on Trump" to properly serve Wyomingites, but Cheney argues that her highest oath is to the U.S. Constitution.

During a July 1st debate, Cheney was as clear as she’s ever been that she is willing to lose the election over her commitment to her principles.

“I will never violate my oath of office and if you’re looking for somebody who will [then] you need to vote for somebody else on the stage, because I won’t,” she said.

The primary is Aug. 16.