Hageman campaign fails to meet FEC requirements

CHEYENNE — The Federal Election Commission has informed Harriet Hageman’s campaign that its latest filing failed to meet federal regulations.

The FEC’s letter was addressed to Hageman’s campaign treasurer Thursday, and followed a preliminary review of a pre-primary report covering the July 1-27 time period, which detailed nearly $540,000 in contributions.

In August’s GOP primary, Hageman was the victor.

Treasurer Jason Young was told to adequately respond by Nov. 3, a few days before the general election, and a failure to communicate could result in an audit or enforcement action.

The campaign was told to disclose the identification of everyone who contributed more than $200 in an election cycle, including their address, occupation and the name of their employer. This is all considered “essential to full public disclosure,” the elections agency said.

A significant number of donors out of 1,010 itemized receipts were missing employer and occupational information.

Young was told by FEC campaign finance analyst Denise Stilla that entries such as “Information Requested/Information Requested” and “Self-Employed/Information Requested” were unacceptable.

“You must provide the missing information, or if you are unable to do so, you must demonstrate that ‘best efforts’ have been used,” Stilla wrote. “You must provide the commission with a detailed description of your procedures for requesting the information.”

Tim Murtaugh, a campaign advisor for Hageman, told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle in an email Friday this is a common occurrence among political campaigns, and this one has followed federal law. He said the campaign reports all information as it is provided by donors.

For those who choose not to provide these occupational and employer details, the campaign sends the required follow-up letter within 30 days, Murtaugh said. It asks the donor again to provide the information, and advises of the campaign’s obligation to report this. A similar statement was sent Friday afternoon by Treasurer Young to the FEC.

“All Committee solicitations request the donor’s full name and mailing address; notify the donor that the Committee is required by federal law to report occupation and employer information; and request that the donor provide such information,” Young wrote.

Hageman’s campaign committee has received two other letters from Stilla for apparent “excessive, prohibited and impermissible contributions.”

There were concerns raised with the October 2021 quarterly report and the year-end report.

Hageman for Wyoming has raised more than $4.4 million since July 2021.

Although Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., converted her campaign finance committee to a federal-leadership political action committee following her loss in the primary, she was still responsible for providing her pre-primary 2022 report.

She hasn’t received a letter regarding any mistakes reporting her close to $201,000 total contributions, and she had 2,904 donors from individuals and organizations.

Cheney’s campaign treasurer was contacted by Stilla in February, though. The year-end report needed clarification in the detailed summary page of her combined 2021 transfers. The total contribution receipts since January 2021 added up to more than $15 million.

Other candidates in the Republican primary had significantly fewer contributions to report in the pre-primary period, and so did the Democratic primary winner, Lynnette GreyBull.

She will face Hageman on Nov. 8, along with Constitution Party candidate Marissa Selvig and Libertarian Richard Brubaker.

Grey Bull has raised around $11,000 since the start of 2021, and her pre-primary report included eight contributions.

Four came from nonprofit technology organization ActBlue in Sommerville, Massachusetts, and four were from individuals listed as not employed or as a caregiver. She raised $10,512 in total contributions during July.

Grey Bull didn’t comment on issues concerning Hageman’s reports.

Republican primary candidate Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, received a letter from the FEC for his April quarterly report, stating that he needed to clarify individuals who contributed in the 2021-22 cycle didn’t exceed $200 for the entire cycle. If they did, he needed to provide their information.

The total receipts in his pre-primary period were less than $1,200, and all contributors were listed as retired except for an educator and someone in government sales. Bouchard had raised almost $660,000 between 2021 and 2022.

Denton Knapp and Robyn Belinskey never received any warnings from the FEC. Belinskey had zero contributions in the pre-primary period. Knapp received $200.

The next report due for candidates is a quarterly disclosure which must be received by the FEC by Oct. 15.