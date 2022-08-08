Hageman campaign releases final ad of the primary

After months of build up, the Wyoming’s U.S. House race is coming to a close.

Harriet Hageman — the Donald Trump-endorsed candidate challenging Rep. Liz Cheney — announced Monday that her campaign released its final ad before the primary. The spot starts with a fast-paced compilation of short clips of Cheney appearing on the news and then cuts to a Hageman voiceover saying, “There’s been an awful lot of noise this election.”

“Liz Cheney — she’s made her time in Congress and this election all about her. Well, it’s not about her. It’s about you,” Hageman says as the camera moves closer to a Hageman campaign sign.

This ad is included in a six-figure ad buy that the campaign announced in mid-July that will extend through primary day, said Tim Murtaugh, the Hageman campaign’s spokesman.

Over almost the entire month of July, the Hageman campaign raised about $540,000 and spent almost double that during the same time period. They have nearly $950,000 left in the bank.

Because of Cheney’s vehement opposition to Trump and her prominent role on the Jan. 6 committee that’s investigating Trump’s role in the U.S. Capitol attack, this race has been largely centered around the former president.

Hageman, a natural resources lawyer who grew up outside of Fort Laramie, recently said the election was “rigged,” the firmest stance she’s taken so far on the fairness of the 2020 presidential election.

“Absolutely, the election was rigged. It was rigged to make sure that President Trump could not get reelected,” Hageman said at a candidate forum in Casper. “What happened in 2020 is a travesty.”

This race has become one of the most closely watched in the nation as Cheney has risen in prominence since becoming one of Trump’s main political adversaries. The contest is seen as a proxy war in the larger battle over the Republican Party’s future.

Cheney’s first challenger, Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Burns, entered the race in January 2021, only months before Cheney would be removed from her leadership post and long before she would start to serve as vice chairwoman of the Jan. 6 committee. Hageman entered the race on Sept. 9 2021 with Trump’s endorsement in tow.

Hageman’s gubernatorial campaign released a similar ad centered around fighting for the people of Wyoming when she ran in 2018, ultimately coming in third with 21% of the vote.

“As governor, you can bet I’ll stand up for you on the tough issues. I will fight to put you, the people of Wyoming, first,” Hageman says in the 2018 spot.

Early voting is ongoing and primary day is Aug. 16.