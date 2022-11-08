Hageman coasts to victory in Wyoming's House race

Harriet Hageman is headed to the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Trump-backed Republican, who ousted incumbent Liz Cheney in August, held a commanding 45-point lead over Democratic candidate Lynnette Grey Bull as of press time Tuesday. She is projected to win by a wide margin to take Cheney’s seat in January.

Her win was widely expected. Polling ahead of Election Day indicated that Hageman led the field by upwards of 30 points.

A natural resources attorney who grew up on a ranch near Fort Laramie, Hageman emerged from a crowded field of primary challengers vying to unseat Cheney — a vocal critic of former president Donald Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 insurrection — in one of the country’s most closely followed primary races.

The Cheyenne resident opposes abortion and “big government,” including high spending, the proliferation of agency regulations and officials’ current approach to managing Wyoming’s federal lands. She favors low taxes and is an advocate for gun rights, free speech and fossil-fuel-driven energy independence.

Wyoming's U.S. senators, both Republicans, were quick to applaud Hageman's win in a joint statement.

"Congratulations to Harriet Hageman on her decisive victory tonight," said Sen. John Barrasso. "I look forward to working side by side with Harriet along with Senator Lummis for Wyoming. Together, we will be a reliable, conservative and effective team. We will focus on issues that matter most to the people of Wyoming: unleashing American energy, fighting inflation, securing our border and cutting wasteful Washington spending."

"Harriet Hageman has spent a lifetime defending Wyoming’s natural resources while championing our people, businesses and rural way of life, and I am pleased she will be taking this experience and commitment to Wyoming to Congress," said Sen. Cynthia Lummis. "She is the conservative fighter our state needs in the U.S. House of Representatives and will be an excellent teammate for Senator Barrasso and I in Washington."

Hageman ran for governor in 2018 but lost to Gov. Mark Gordon in the primary.

Grey Bull, the Democratic nominee for the House, aimed to bring to Congress a focus on “people- and earth-centered policies in harmony with our needs and resources,” according to her website. Abortion rights, LGBTQ protections, Medicaid expansion and renewable energy deployment are key parts of her platform.

A member of the Northern Arapaho and Standing Rock Sioux tribes and a longtime advocate for tribal rights, she hoped as Wyoming’s sole House member to advance police reform, justice for missing and murdered indigenous people, “better cooperation between tribal and non-tribal authorities” and community-led economic development.

Grey Bull previously challenged Cheney in 2020, securing just under 25% of the general election vote.

Libertarian Richard Brubaker and Constitution Party candidate Marissa Joy Selvig, both of Riverton, also bid for Cheney’s seat this year.

Hageman was the favorite even before the primary, however. Stumping for Hageman at a Casper rally in May, Trump — who had not visited Wyoming during his presidency — repeatedly denounced Cheney for voting to impeach him and told the crowd to “fire” her.

“Wyoming, all of America is counting on you,” Trump said at the rally.

At the time, Hageman had not taken a firm stance on the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election. But a few weeks before the August vote, she told a crowd in Casper that “it was rigged to make sure that President Trump could not get reelected” — a claim that was later rebuked by a group of Wyoming lawyers.

Many people in and beyond the state see Hageman’s political rise as a sign that Trump has retained his commanding status in the Republican Party.