Hageman declines to debate Grey Bull

Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Wyoming News Exchange
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Republican U.S. House of Representatives primary winner Harriet Hageman has declined an invitation to debate Democratic contender Lynnette Grey Bull next month.
WyomingPBS confirmed Monday that officials had provided two dates in October for Hageman to participate in the general election debate, and she declined both.
For the first date, she said there was a scheduling conflict, and when given a second available date, Hageman said she would not participate at all.
“Since announcing her candidacy, Harriet Hageman has traveled over 40,000 miles across Wyoming, held more than 200 events and spoken with thousands of voters. This is a much more effective way of communicating with Wyomingites, and it’s how she will continue,” her campaign responded in a statement. “We thank you for your invitation, but respectfully decline.”
Democratic primary winner Grey Bull said Hageman’s decision not to join her on the debate stage showed a lack of dedication to her role as a representative.
She said it’s a tactic of the privileged class not to participate in debates and not to have an open dialogue about issues concerning Wyomingites. She said constituents deserve to hear Hageman’s plan for the state and compare them to the position Grey Bull has on various issues.
“I do hope she would consider changing her mind,” Grey Bull said.
WyomingPBS Senior Producer for Public Affairs Steve Peck told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle it was disappointing that Hageman was not going to take part, because the debates are a key component in educating constituents.
He said WyomingPBS had been hosting the live statewide debates for many years, and noted that Hageman took part in the Republican primary debate earlier this year.
PHOTOS: House Congressional Debate
Wyoming US House Congressional Debate
During the first House Congressional Debate Rep. Liz Cheney stood strong in her rebuke of false election claims on Thursday at Sheridan College. "The truth matters," Cheney said multiple times. "And the claims that Ms. Hageman is making about the 2020 election are the same claims for which the president's lead lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, was disbarred."
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming US House Congressional Debate
Harriet Hageman, Robyn Belinskey, Liz Cheney, Anthony Bouchard and Denton Knapp, the candidates for Wyoming's U.S. House of Representatives seat, gather at the first official debate of the campaign season on Thursday at Sheridan College.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming US House Congressional Debate
Harriet Hageman supporters gather outside of the House Congressional Debate since only the media and candidates guests were allowed inside the debate on Thursday at Sheridan College.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming US House Congressional Debate
Sheridan College's auditorium sits empty after the first official debate for Wyoming's U.S. House of Representatives seat on Thursday at Sheridan College.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming US House Congressional Debate
Supporters of House Congressional candidate Harriet Hageman gather outside of the first big debate on Thursday at Sheridan College. Due to safety concerns the general public were not allowed to attend the debate, which was live streamed online.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming US House Congressional Debate
Harriet Hageman, a candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives, responds to a question during the House Congressional Debate on Thursday at Sheridan College.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming US House Congressional Debate
House Congressional candidate Denton Knapp uses his hands while talks to the media after the House Congressional Debate on Thursday at Sheridan College.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming US House Congressional Debate
Harriet Hageman, a candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives, hugs a supporter before the House Congressional Debate on Thursday at Sheridan College.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming US House Congressional Debate
Harriet Hageman and Rep. Liz Cheney clashed over Hageman's unwillingness to say whether the result of the 2020 election was legitimate during the House Congressional Debate on Thursday at Sheridan College.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming US House Congressional Debate
Liz Cheney, Wyoming's U.S. House Representative, directs her response to the mediators during the House Congressional Debate on Thursday at Sheridan College.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming US House Congressional Debate
Harriet Hageman, Robyn Belinskey, Liz Cheney, Anthony Bouchard and Denton Knapp, the candidates for Wyoming's U.S. House of Representatives seat, talks to a mostly empty auditorium at the first official debate of the campaign season on Thursday at Sheridan College.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming US House Congressional Debate
House Congressional candidate Robyn Belinskey customized her car with American imagery which she drives around the state campaigning.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming US House Congressional Debate
A timer watches the clock to make sure the candidates don't exceed their limit of ninety seconds during the House Congressional Debate on Thursday at Sheridan College.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming US House Congressional Debate
WyomingPBS broadcasts the first official debate of the campaign season on Thursday at Sheridan College.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming US House Congressional Debate
Harriet Hageman, Robyn Belinskey, Liz Cheney, Anthony Bouchard and Denton Knapp, the candidates for Wyoming's U.S. House of Representatives seat, gathered at the first official debate of the campaign season Thursday at Sheridan College.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming US House Congressional Debate
Liz Cheney's team checks the live coverage of the debate while in the audience on Thursday at Sheridan College.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming US House Congressional Debate
WyomingPBS, Wyoming Public Radio, Sheridan College and The Sheridan Press all co-hosted the first official debate for Wyoming's U.S. House of Representatives seat on Thursday at Sheridan College.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming US House Congressional Debate
Denton Knapp, a candidate for Wyoming's U.S. House of Representatives seat, notes from first official debate of the campaign season sit on his podium after the debate on Thursday at Sheridan College.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming US House Congressional Debate
Harriet Hageman, a candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives, responds to one of the questions during the House Congressional Debate on Thursday at Sheridan College.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming US House Congressional Debate
Liz Cheney, Wyoming's U.S. House Representative, speaks to the audience during the House Congressional Debate on Thursday at Sheridan College.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming US House Congressional Debate
Harriet Hageman supporters gather outside of the House Congressional Debate in support of Hageman and against Cheney on Thursday at Sheridan College.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming US House Congressional Debate
Harriet Hageman, a candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives, leaves right after the House Congressional Debate without responding to questions from reporters on Thursday at Sheridan College.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming US House Congressional Debate
Harriet Hageman, a candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives, emphasized her statewide campaign travels to meet voters and attacked Cheney on a range of issues, including her participation on the Jan. 6 investigative committee on Thursday at Sheridan College.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming US House Congressional Debate
Liz Cheney, Wyoming's U.S. House Representative, says, "
The truth matters," Cheney said multiple times. "And the claims that Ms. Hageman is making about the 2020 election are the same claims for which the president's lead lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, was disbarred."
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming US House Congressional Debate
Harriet Hageman greets a supporter outside of the first House Congressional Debate before heading inside on Thursday at Sheridan College.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming US House Congressional Debate
Supporters of House Congressional candidate Harriet Hageman gather outside of the first big debate on Thursday at Sheridan College. Due to safety concerns the general public were not allowed to attend the debate, which was live streamed online.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming US House Congressional Debate
Supporters of House Congressional candidate Harriet Hageman gather outside of the first big debate on Thursday at Sheridan College. Due to safety concerns the general public were not allowed to attend the debate, which was live streamed online.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming US House Congressional Debate
Harriet Hageman looks out at the cameras before the House Congressional Debate on Thursday at Sheridan College.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming US House Congressional Debate
During the first House Congressional Debate Rep. Liz Cheney stood strong in her rebuke of false election claims on Thursday at Sheridan College.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming US House Congressional Debate
A light shows the panelists and candidates how much time they have left to respond to a question during the House Congressional Debate on Thursday at Sheridan College. Every candidate got ninety seconds to respond and twenty second during the lightning round.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming US House Congressional Debate
Rep. Liz Cheney listens to fellow candidate Anthony Bouchard respond to a question about vaccine mandates during the House Congressional Debate on Thursday at Sheridan College.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming US House Congressional Debate
Rep. Liz Cheney answers a question to a mostly empty auditorium during the House Congressional Debate on Thursday at Sheridan College.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming US House Congressional Debate
Rep. Liz Cheney listens to fellow candidate Anthony Bouchard respond to a question about vaccine mandates during the House Congressional Debate on Thursday at Sheridan College.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming US House Congressional Debate
Rep. Liz Cheney shakes hands with fellow candidate Robyn Belinskey after the House Congressional Debate on Thursday at Sheridan College.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.