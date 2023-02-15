More than a year after former president Donald Trump
put his support behind Wyoming's Rep. Harriet Hageman as his pick to defeat Liz Cheney, Hageman returned the favor on Wednesday, officially endorsing him in his 2024 bid for office.
Her endorsement of the former president is no surprise.
Shortly following Trump's presidential bid announcement, which came on the heels of the midterm elections, Hageman told the Star-Tribune that she was
"thrilled" he was running again.
Former President Donald Trump shakes hands with Harriet Hageman, his pick to challenge Rep. Liz Cheney, during a May 28 rally at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
“I believe that Donald Trump was one of the best presidents of my lifetime," Hageman said in a Wednesday
statement, praising his policies which she described as "great for Wyoming and the Country as a whole."
"He understood that we must promote and support our domestic energy industries, allow states to responsibly develop their own natural resources, enforce immigration laws and protect our southern border, and lead the country with strength so that our allies respect us while our enemies fear us."
She took the opportunity to simultaneously lambaste incumbent President Joe Biden, saying that he has "taken the exact opposite approach" on policy issues.
"We are again reliant on foreign sources of energy, our fuel prices are too high, inflation continues to soar, our border is in crisis, and the Chinese are having a field day violating our airspace, stealing our intellectual property, and flooding our country with fentanyl. We must turn this Country around by defeating Biden, or whatever candidate the Democrats put up to replace him," she said.
“President Trump stood with me for my election in 2022, and I am proud to stand with him in 2024."
Only one other Republican candidate -- former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who served as Trump's ambassador to the United Nations -- has so far announced a bid for the 2024 presidential election. But the field is widely expected to grow.
Hageman has not always been a supporter of the former president. In 2016, she backed Texas Sen. Ted Cruz for the Republican presidential nomination. In the same year, she even called Trump racist and xenophobic, according to
the New York Times.
But Hageman and Trump fostered close ties over the course of Hageman's run for Wyoming's lone House seat. Many described her battle against Cheney -- an outspoken Trump critic and former vice chair of the Jan. 6 committee -- as a referendum on the former president.
Hageman and Trump embraced onstage at a May rally in Casper, the first the former president held in Wyoming. During the rally, Trump called on the crowd to
"fire" Cheney and back Hageman in what he described as "the most important election" of 2022. At an August forum in Casper, Hageman echoed Trump's claims that the 2020 presidential election had been stolen from him.
“Absolutely the election was rigged. It was rigged to make sure that President Trump could not get reelected,” Hageman said on stage during Politics in the Park at Washington Park. “What happened in 2020 is a travesty.”
Fans cheer on Republican House candidate Harriet Hageman as she takes the stage during Saturday's Save America Rally at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper. The event drew roughly 10,000 people.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Stephanie Wald, of Nebraska, and Sharee Flowers, of Chicago, embrace while waiting for Harriet Hageman and former president Donald Trump and dancing during the Save America Rally on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Former president Donald Trump supporters dance together during the Save America Rally on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Former President Donald Trump shakes hands with Harriet Hageman, his pick to challenge Rep. Liz Cheney, during a rally Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper. Trump implored his supporters to back Hageman while ripping into Cheney, perhaps his biggest Republican critic.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Former president Donald Trump riles up the crowd during his speech at the Save America Rally on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Former president Donald Trump speaks at the Save America Rally on May 28 at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Former president Donald Trump riles up the crowd during his speech at the Save America Rally on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Former president Donald Trump supporters dance together during the Save America Rally on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Fans dance and talk before Harriet Hageman and former president Donald Trump speak during the Save America Rally on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Former president Donald Trump supporters dance together during the Save America Rally on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Jen Coria, of Denver, fixes her daughter Liana Coria's hair while waiting for the Save America Rally to start on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Ford Wyoming Center. This is the Coria's first-ever rally and got to the venue at 3 a.m. to make sure they got a good seat.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Audience members socialize while waiting for Harriet Hageman and former president Donald Trump during the Save America Rally on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Audience members rest on the ground near the concessions during the Save America Rally on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Alexia Sword, of Custer, shows off her patriotism with a bucket hat during the Save America Rally on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Audience members wiat for Harriet Hageman and former president Donald Trump to take the stage during the Save America Rally on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
An audience member talks to RSBN news during the Save America Rally on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Harriet Hageman embraces a supporter as she enters the Ford Wyoming Center before the Save America Rally in support of her bid for the Wyoming U.S. House of Representatives seat against incumbent Liz Cheney on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Camilla Hicks raises her hand in prayer at the start of the Save America Rally on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Frank Eathorne addresses the crowd during the Save America Rally on Saturday, May 28 at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Attendants cheer on Tina Peters as she takes the stage during the Save America Rally on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Attendants cheer on Tina Peters as she takes the stage during the Save America Rally on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Thousands gather Saturday in the Ford Wyoming Center for the Save America Rally. National and state politicians spoke leading up to former president Trump's appearance.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Ken Vinoverski listens to the speakers during the Save America Rally on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Ken Vinoverski listens to the speakers during the Save America Rally on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Andy Biggs talks to the crowd during the Save America Rally on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Andy Biggs talks to the crowd during the Save America Rally on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Attorney General of Utah Sean Reyes speaks to the crowd during the Save America Rally on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Ken and Lu Cooper listen to the speaks during the Save America Rally on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Ken and Lu Cooper listen to the speaks during the Save America Rally on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Sue Abrams and her dog Wesley, of Starr Valley, attend the Save America Rally on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
The Save America Rally takes place on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wiston, 4, and Samuel Ballard walk into the Save America Rally on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-CO, speaks during a Save America Rally on Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Trisha Paulson cheers on Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-CO, during a Save America Rally on Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Sen. Cheri Steinmetz, R-Lingle, speaks to the crowd about Harriet Hageman during the Save America Rally on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Rep. Chip Neiman, R-Hulett, amps up the crowd before Harriet Hageman and former president Donald Trump speak during a Save America Rally on at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Michael Lindell, the founder of mypillow, takes a selfie with some media during the Save America Rally on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Anna Daniele, of Missouri, and Suzanne Bellows, of Michigan, dance together while waiting for Harriet Hageman and former president Donald Trump during the Save America Rally on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Audience members enter the waiting line for the Save America Rally early on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Brent Bien's campaign RV sits parked outside the Ford Wyoming Center in preparation for the Save America Rally on Saturday, May 28, 2022.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
A couple holds eachother while waiting for Trump to take the stage during the Save America Rally on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Fans cheer on Michael Lindell, the founder of mypillow, as greets the crowd during the Save America Rally on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Fans chant with Michael Lindell, the founder of MyPillow, as he greets the crowd during the Save America Rally on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Harriet Hageman takes the stage during the Save America Rally in support of her bid for the Wyoming U.S. House of Representatives seat against incumbent Liz Cheney on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Harriet Hageman takes the stage during the Save America Rally in support of her bid for the Wyoming U.S. House of Representatives seat against incumbent Liz Cheney on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Fans cheer on former president Donald Trump takes the stage during the Save America Rally in support of Harriet Hageman's bid for Wyoming U.S. House of Representatives seat against incumbent Liz Cheney on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Former president Donald Trump throws out hats to the crowd as he takes the stage during the Save America Rally on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Many audience members pull out their phones to film former president Donald Trump as he takes the stage during the Save America Rally on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Many audience members pull out their phones to film former president Donald Trump as he takes the stage during the Save America Rally on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Many audience members pull out their phones to film former president Donald Trump as he takes the stage during the Save America Rally on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Former president Donald Trump points out the, "fake new media" during his speech at the Save America Rally on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
A parent lifts their son on their shoulders to take photos of former president Donald Trump during his speech at the Save America Rally on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
An audience member turns to film the media during the former president Donald Trump's speech at the Save America Rally on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Three boys listen to the former president Donald Trump's speech at the Save America Rally on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Former President Donald Trump endorses Harriet Hageman during the Save America Rally on May 28 at the Ford Wyoming Center. Hageman is Trump's pick to take on Rep. Liz Cheney in the GOP primary.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Former President Donald Trump endorses Harriet Hageman during the Save America Rally on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Former President Donald Trump endorses Harriet Hageman during the Save America Rally on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
