More than a year after former president Donald Trump put his support behind Wyoming's Rep. Harriet Hageman as his pick to defeat Liz Cheney, Hageman returned the favor on Wednesday, officially endorsing him in his 2024 bid for office.

Her endorsement of the former president is no surprise.

Shortly following Trump's presidential bid announcement, which came on the heels of the midterm elections, Hageman told the Star-Tribune that she was "thrilled" he was running again.

“I believe that Donald Trump was one of the best presidents of my lifetime," Hageman said in a Wednesday statement, praising his policies which she described as "great for Wyoming and the Country as a whole."

"He understood that we must promote and support our domestic energy industries, allow states to responsibly develop their own natural resources, enforce immigration laws and protect our southern border, and lead the country with strength so that our allies respect us while our enemies fear us."

She took the opportunity to simultaneously lambaste incumbent President Joe Biden, saying that he has "taken the exact opposite approach" on policy issues.

"We are again reliant on foreign sources of energy, our fuel prices are too high, inflation continues to soar, our border is in crisis, and the Chinese are having a field day violating our airspace, stealing our intellectual property, and flooding our country with fentanyl. We must turn this Country around by defeating Biden, or whatever candidate the Democrats put up to replace him," she said.

“President Trump stood with me for my election in 2022, and I am proud to stand with him in 2024."

Only one other Republican candidate -- former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who served as Trump's ambassador to the United Nations -- has so far announced a bid for the 2024 presidential election. But the field is widely expected to grow.

Hageman has not always been a supporter of the former president. In 2016, she backed Texas Sen. Ted Cruz for the Republican presidential nomination. In the same year, she even called Trump racist and xenophobic, according to the New York Times.

But Hageman and Trump fostered close ties over the course of Hageman's run for Wyoming's lone House seat. Many described her battle against Cheney -- an outspoken Trump critic and former vice chair of the Jan. 6 committee -- as a referendum on the former president.

Hageman and Trump embraced onstage at a May rally in Casper, the first the former president held in Wyoming. During the rally, Trump called on the crowd to "fire" Cheney and back Hageman in what he described as "the most important election" of 2022. At an August forum in Casper, Hageman echoed Trump's claims that the 2020 presidential election had been stolen from him.

“Absolutely the election was rigged. It was rigged to make sure that President Trump could not get reelected,” Hageman said on stage during Politics in the Park at Washington Park. “What happened in 2020 is a travesty.”

PHOTOS: Inside Donald Trump's Save America Rally in Casper Save America Rally Save America Rally Save America Rally Save America Rally Save America Rally Save America Rally Save America Rally Save America Rally Save America Rally Save America Rally Save America Rally Save America Rally Save America Rally Save America Rally Save America Rally Save America Rally Save America Rally Save America Rally Save America Rally Save America Rally Save America Rally Save America Rally Save America Rally Save America Rally Save America Rally Save America Rally Save America Rally Save America Rally Save America Rally Save America Rally Save America Rally Save America Rally Save America Rally Save America Rally Save America Rally Save America Rally Save America Rally Save America Rally Save America Rally Save America Rally Save America Rally Save America Rally Save America Rally Save America Rally Save America Rally Save America Rally Save America Rally Save America Rally Save America Rally Save America Rally Save America Rally Save America Rally Save America Rally Save America Rally Save America Rally Save America Rally Save America Rally