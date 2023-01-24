Hageman joins subcommittee investigating 'weaponization' of government

Wyoming's Rep. Harriet Hageman will serve on a congressional subcommittee tasked with investigating the "weaponization" of the federal government following Republicans' takeback of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Republicans in the House voted earlier this month to create the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, which has the power to conduct in-depth hearings and issue subpoenas to officials within federal agencies.
The subcommittee will focus on the actions of various federal agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security and the Centers for Disease Control.
Lauren Miller, Casper Star-Tribune
It will investigate whether efforts related to the "collection, analysis, dissemination and use of information on U.S. citizens by executive branch agencies" are "illegal, unconstitutional, or otherwise unethical."
"A key responsibility of Congress is oversight, so this is rightfully something that we must do," Hageman said in a Tuesday statement.
"As American citizens, we cannot continue to have our government work against us. Federal agencies have too much power, too much control, too much money, and have taken too much liberty from us."
Hageman's appointment to the subcommittee follows Wyoming's former Rep. Liz Cheney's effort as vice chair of the Jan. 6 Select Committee to collect information about former president Donald Trump's involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The committee ultimately voted last month to
refer criminal charges against Trump and others to the U.S. Justice Department.
Though the new subcommittee was created ostensibly in part as a reaction to the work of the Jan. 6 committee, Hageman pointed to other situations that the subcommittee will look into.
"This committee will examine why there seems to be a double standard for enforcing rules against some of us, but not against others," Hageman said in the Tuesday statement.
"It will work to ensure that draconian lockdowns are never again enacted. It will find out to what degree the federal government conspired with social media conglomerates to silence our free speech and suppress factual information. It will examine the practices of IRS audits.”
