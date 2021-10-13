Hageman raised roughly $300,000 in first three weeks of campaign

Harriet Hageman, who launched her U.S. House candidacy with former President Donald Trump's endorsement, has raised about $300,000 in the first three weeks of her campaign.
She announced her bid to unseat Rep. Liz Cheney on Sept. 9, and the filing deadline for fundraising numbers came exactly three weeks after on Sept. 30.
The Hageman campaign ended the third quarter of this year with roughly $244,000 in cash on hand (money it has available to spend), a campaign official told the Star-Tribune.
A fuller picture of Hageman's fundraising numbers -- along with the rest of the candidates -- will be released Friday.
After announcing her bid for Wyoming's lone House seat, the campaign appeared to be off to the races.
Hageman’s campaign team includes multiple former Trump aides. She has been at gatherings across the state and has already started to form a campaign centered around being anti-Cheney and pro-Wyoming, repeatedly arguing that Cheney is not adequately fighting for the Cowboy State.
Some of Trump's biggest donors have started to give to Hageman as well, Politico reported Wednesday.
The list of names includes Peter Thiel, a tech billionaire, and Timothy Mellon, a Wyoming businessman who was the single biggest donor during the 2020 election to the main pro-Trump super PAC-- $20 million dollars, according to federal elections data.
Mellon also donated the maximum amount for candidate contributions, $2,900, to state Sen. Anthony Bouchard's campaign before Hageman entered the race. It's unclear whether or not Mellon is still donating to the lawmaker.
Cheney, who had 10 more weeks than Hageman to fund raise this past quarter, brought in $1.7 million in the third quarter, her second highest amount for any single quarter.
Cheney now has roughly $3.7 million in cash on hand, compared to Hageman's $244,000.
Still, this race isn't Hageman versus Cheney.
While Hageman’s entrance to the race prompted Darin Smith and Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, to drop out of the race, four candidates remain.
Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, Denton Knapp, Marissa Selvig and Robyn Belinksey remain in the race. That said, Bouchard is so far the only candidate to file significant fundraising numbers.