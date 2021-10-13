Hageman raised roughly $300,000 in first three weeks of campaign

Harriet Hageman, who launched her U.S. House candidacy with former President Donald Trump's endorsement, has raised about $300,000 in the first three weeks of her campaign.

She announced her bid to unseat Rep. Liz Cheney on Sept. 9, and the filing deadline for fundraising numbers came exactly three weeks after on Sept. 30.

The Hageman campaign ended the third quarter of this year with roughly $244,000 in cash on hand (money it has available to spend), a campaign official told the Star-Tribune.

A fuller picture of Hageman's fundraising numbers -- along with the rest of the candidates -- will be released Friday.

After announcing her bid for Wyoming's lone House seat, the campaign appeared to be off to the races.

Hageman’s campaign team includes multiple former Trump aides. She has been at gatherings across the state and has already started to form a campaign centered around being anti-Cheney and pro-Wyoming, repeatedly arguing that Cheney is not adequately fighting for the Cowboy State.