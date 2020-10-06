Halt of stimulus talks will keep Wyoming businesses waiting

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he would not entertain an additional round of stimulus spending until after next month’s election, upending ongoing negotiations on additional spending to offset economic impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The announcement likely means several more months of negotiations between two chambers that, as of Tuesday, were still billions of dollars apart on spending levels within the bill. It also likely means several more months of waiting for a business community still in the throes of a once-in-a-generation economic downturn, with almost all of the economic stimulus from earlier this year nearly expended.
As of last week, the Wyoming Business Council reported that out of $325 million set aside by the state earlier this year for business grants, $300.9 million had been spent. That amount was split among 7,600 applicants, equating to an average grant of roughly $40,000 per applicant.
With roughly $24 million left to spend by the Dec. 31 deadline, the state is now finalizing the last of its applicants before developing programming to assist small businesses survive the fall and winter. It is still unclear when those programs will be rolled out or what they will look like.
“We’re really looking at what they need to survive through the winter, that’s the key thing,” Ron Gullberg, the strategic partnerships director for the Wyoming Business Council, said Tuesday. “But there are a lot of unknowns. They might be fine, or they might need whatever funds we can get them.”
It is unclear how many businesses could potentially be at risk heading as winter approaches. Despite a significant hit to the state’s economy in the second quarter of 2020, Wyoming’s total unemployment rate has continued to decline, outperforming the nation’s recovery from the double-digit unemployment rates seen earlier this year. As of August, Wyoming’s unemployment rate was sitting at 6.6% according to figures from the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, compared to an approximate rate of 8% nationwide.
Cheyenne actually saw its year-over-year sales tax revenue increase by 2 percent in August, Mayor Marian Orr tweeted Tuesday, a surprising result on the tail-end of a devastating summer season for most counties.
However, a record surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations seen across Wyoming over the past several weeks presents new questions for consumer confidence.
“People’s confidence in going out for dinner or going out to bars is not there yet,” said Renny Mackay, policy adviser to Gov. Mark Gordon. “The health orders are one component of this – and a reason why we targeted businesses to make sure there was money to help out specific businesses that were named in the health orders – but we’ve also put money into the economy to help businesses impacted by COVID. We’re looking for that for the rest of the year as well as we see what types of dollars are available to shape our resilience programs.”
While the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program earlier this year helped stave off some of the worst economic impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic in Wyoming and around the country, Main Streets across America – particularly in the retail and dining sectors – have already been devastated by the current crisis.
According to internal data from the business directory website Yelp, nearly 164,000 businesses listed on the website have closed since the beginning of the pandemic, with roughly 60 percent of them shuttering permanently. And while Gallup polling last month revealed small business owners’ optimism has increased substantially since the pandemic’s start in early March, the National Federation of Independent Business reported in late August that approximately 84 percent of PPP borrowers have already burnt through their loan, a number that is likely higher today.
Support Local Journalism
The economic impact of the rest of the state’s stimulus spending has yet to be seen as well. With 34 percent of all $1.25 billion in CARES Act funding going to businesses, according to the state’s financial tracking site, Wyoming Sense, Wyoming is still prepping for the economic payoff of substantial investments in broadband, agriculture and health care that will likely extend beyond the current pandemic.
“I think we have a good plan for the rest of the year here,” said Mackay. “If we can get more from Congress, that will be very helpful for us in 2021. I think people should feel confident that we’ll be able to manage this. The governor has a good plan in terms of the funding that’s come from the federal government so far.”
The big question mark now is Congress.
The Senate and House remain far apart on an agreement. Still, House Democrats had been in active negotiations with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin to broker an agreement that would be tenable for Republicans. With his announcement Tuesday, the president has now taken that option off the table.
Sen. John Barrasso agreed with that decision in a Tuesday statement to the Star-Tribune, putting the blame not on President Trump, but on Democrats themselves, who have sought significantly more money than Republicans in their version of the relief package.
“I’ve said for months that Speaker Pelosi was not serious about passing additional COVID relief legislation,” Barrasso wrote in a statement. “She seems to oppose anything that might benefit President Trump prior to the election, even if she hurts people in the process. Her recent actions prove this.”
“There is still an opportunity to get it right,” he added. “It’s time to put politics aside and pass the flexibility states, including Wyoming, need in order to fund our most urgent priorities.”
Tuesday’s news was a stunning reversal by the president who, just several days earlier, had vocally expressed his support for the expedited passage of another stimulus package on social media.
“OUR GREAT USA WANTS & NEEDS STIMULUS,” he tweeted on Oct. 3. “WORK TOGETHER AND GET IT DONE. Thank you!”
With the timeline for those discussions now upended, it is unclear when an additional package could be approved, or whether such a deal will be accomplished before the presidential inauguration in January.
Officials acknowledge that Wyoming may now have to wait before that happens.
“I believe pretty strongly they’ll be able to get something done to help us manage 2021,” Mackay said. “But the CARES Act has definitely helped us manage the crisis for 2020.”
