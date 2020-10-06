Halt of stimulus talks will keep Wyoming businesses waiting

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he would not entertain an additional round of stimulus spending until after next month’s election, upending ongoing negotiations on additional spending to offset economic impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement likely means several more months of negotiations between two chambers that, as of Tuesday, were still billions of dollars apart on spending levels within the bill. It also likely means several more months of waiting for a business community still in the throes of a once-in-a-generation economic downturn, with almost all of the economic stimulus from earlier this year nearly expended.

As of last week, the Wyoming Business Council reported that out of $325 million set aside by the state earlier this year for business grants, $300.9 million had been spent. That amount was split among 7,600 applicants, equating to an average grant of roughly $40,000 per applicant.

With roughly $24 million left to spend by the Dec. 31 deadline, the state is now finalizing the last of its applicants before developing programming to assist small businesses survive the fall and winter. It is still unclear when those programs will be rolled out or what they will look like.