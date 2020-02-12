You are the owner of this article.
Handgun waiting period bill won't be introduced in Wyoming Senate
Handgun waiting period bill won't be introduced in Wyoming Senate

Gun Convention

Handguns are displayed Jan. 19, 2016, at the Smith & Wesson booth at the Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade Show in Las Vegas.

 AP

CHEYENNE — A bill proposing a three-day waiting period for handgun purchases failed Wednesday to pass the two-thirds vote needed for introduction in the Wyoming Senate.

Sponsored by Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, the bill was intended to reduce suicide rates in Wyoming.

The final vote was 27 against and two in favor.

"This is not about trying to take someone's guns away. It's to prevent a circumstance where someone can't take it any longer," Rothfuss said. "This is to save a life, to save two lives, to save a few. It won't stop suicide, but it presents a chance to save that life."

This story will be updated.

Politics Reporter

Nick Reynolds covers state politics and policy.

