Handgun waiting period bill won't be introduced in Wyoming Senate

CHEYENNE — A bill proposing a three-day waiting period for handgun purchases failed Wednesday to pass the two-thirds vote needed for introduction in the Wyoming Senate.
Sponsored by Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, the bill was intended to reduce suicide rates in Wyoming.
The final vote was 27 against and two in favor.
"This is not about trying to take someone's guns away. It's to prevent a circumstance where someone can't take it any longer," Rothfuss said. "This is to save a life, to save two lives, to save a few. It won't stop suicide, but it presents a chance to save that life."
