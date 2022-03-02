'Handmaid’s Protest’ at Capitol shines light on bills affecting women

CHEYENNE – Silently, and without revealing their identities, four women approached the Capitol at sunset Tuesday. They were dressed in red robes and white wimples.

A flyer for the event said it was a “Handmaid’s Protest” and listed no organizer. This was intended to be “anonymous for fear of retribution.”

The women stood without speaking to bring attention to the “very real consequences for Wyoming women due to the legislative bills that have passed in recent years and could pass the Wyoming Legislature in the next two weeks.”

Restrictions on women are real, the protesters argued in writing, and are not simply a fictional feature of a popular Hulu video streaming series. The program is based on the 1985 dystopian novel “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood.

“We want to show the legislators that we fully understand the world they are trying to create with this legislation. Rather than continue the legacy of the Equality State, they are taking their cues from the fictional land of Gilead,” one organizer said.

The protest flyer listed the following bills of concern:

House Bill 92, “Abortion prohibition-supreme court decision,” which would outlaw abortion should Roe v. Wade be overturned; Senate File 83, “Prohibiting chemical abortions;” which would ban five prescription drugs used for abortion; An amendment to Senate File 1, “General government appropriations,” that would defund University of Wyoming gender studies programs; A refusal to expand Medicaid coverage to Wyoming families; Senate File 51, “Fairness in women’s sports act,” which organizers say would discriminate against transgender girls in K-12 sports.

They also listed as of concern a 2019 law. It barred women who are sexual assault survivors from terminating parental rights unless the father is convicted of sexual assault.

Codifying views

On Monday, when discussing SF 83, “Prohibiting chemical abortions,” Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, asked his fellow legislators how they can be so certain of their own viewpoints such that they will codify it into law.

“I always wonder how we can be so certain in our world. I know faith is a powerful thing, and from there you can drive direction. I am a faithful man. I look at this differently,” Case said. “I look at the message we are sending to women. We are telling women what to do with their own bodies, and we are, in essence, restricting freedoms that women enjoy now.”

He stated that women have often been held back by laws like SF 83.

“Women, very often, have been overly controlled or restricted by the actions of men, either through laws or religious norms,” Case said.

SF 83 passed on second reading Tuesday in the Senate.

Also on Tuesday, Rep. Karlee Provenza, D-Laramie, gave emotional testimony on HB 92, in which she shared that she was sexually assaulted as a child.

“I was a child, and I was horrified of what would happen if I was pregnant,” she said. “I was so scared that I didn’t tell anybody. That man walked free, and you’re asking young girls to potentially have to face that reality.”

HB 92 passed 43-16 on third reading Tuesday in the House.

Gender studies

In an interview Tuesday, Michelle Jarman, associate director of UW’s Gender and Women’s Studies programs, called a budget amendment passed Friday to defund UW Gender and Women’s Studies programs in the 2023-24 biennium budget “chilling.” The House failed to hear a similar amendment.

According to the Legislative Service Office, the House and Senate Appropriations standing committees will meet to receive an overview on the budget amendments from the other body, and the presiding officers from each side will appoint five members to a Joint Conference Committee to reconcile the amendments from both bodies. Mirrored amendments that passed both chambers will automatically get incorporated into the bill.

“It is a chilling amendment when you think about how, certainly, they are targeting Gender and Women’s Studies. I am very concerned about that,” said Jarman, who is also an associate professor of disability studies at the Wyoming Institute for Disabilities.

There are four full-time faculty members in the department, and many contributing faculty members from across the university, Jarman said. They teach dozens of courses, most of which satisfy university studies requirements in diversity and writing requirements.

“It is hard to imagine if they were to delete this program,” Jarman said, adding that other areas in the university’s School of Culture, Gender and Social Justice would be affected. She warned that an undefined ban on gender studies could extend into the science fields, psychology, education and even into business.

“This kind of intense scrutiny and interest in controlling the curriculum from the Legislature, it is a very troubling development,” Jarman said.

Students at UW deserve access to many disciplines, and gender and women’s studies have been on the campus for decades, she said.

“We pride ourselves on being one of the oldest programs in the country – we have been here since the 1970s. We grew out of an identified need and absence of perspectives,” Jarman said.

Students from all over the state take classes in the department, and are challenged by their academic rigor, she said.

“Students deserve to have these classes available. But they are also not required for students,” Jarman added.

Jarman said she was not contacted by any legislators sponsoring the budget amendment. Such proposals, she said, sends a message to not only Wyoming’s population, but the nation as a whole, that certain views are not welcome here, and, further, that certain people are not welcome here.

“We all share this deep desire to keep people here, to have them feel welcome, to build their professional lives here and contribute to the state. Some of our very best people are the people who feel most targeted by these bills,” Jarman said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0