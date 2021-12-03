Harriet Hageman racks up endorsements from Barbara Cubin, current and former state lawmakers

U.S. House candidate Harriet Hageman announced a slew of endorsements Thursday from people in the Wyoming political-sphere.

Hageman was endorsed by one former U.S. representative from Wyoming, along with current and former state lawmakers.

Her endorsers include former U.S. Rep. Barbara Cubin and former Speaker of the Wyoming House Bill McIlvain. Her legislative backers include Sens. Tim Salazar, R-Riverton and Cheri Steinmetz, R-Lingle; and Reps. John Bear, R-Gillette, Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, Jeremy Haroldson, R-Wheatland, Tim Hallinan, R-Gillette, Chip Neiman, R-Hulett, Clarence Styvar, R-Cheyenne, and Rep. J.D. Williams, R-Lusk.

Hageman, a lawyer and former Wyoming GOP official, also counts as supporters former lawmakers Scott Clem, Hans Hunt, Tom Reeder and Marti Halverson.

“I am grateful and honored to have the strong support of all of these great leaders from Wyoming. I was born here, learned my Wyoming values here, and have made most of my professional career here,” Hageman said in a statement. “Wyoming wants a member of Congress who not only represents our interests but one who is willing to fight to protect us from the Washington, DC and northern Virginia elitists. Our current Representative does neither. ”

“Our current representative” refers to Rep. Liz Cheney, Hageman’s chief political foe in the race.

Cubin’s name appearing on the list was surprising at first, multiple sources told the Star-Tribune. But she has not been veiled in her thoughts on Cheney.

“Seventy percent plus of the voters in Wyoming voted for President Trump,” she told Newsmax earlier this year. “He is loved here. The anger toward Liz will not be forgotten. She is not a person who makes friends easily, so she will have a really tough time personally.’’

Cubin was not available to comment Thursday.

When she was first elected in 1995, Cubin made history by becoming first female congressperson from Wyoming. She served in the U.S. House until 2009.

Almost all of the current state lawmakers listed are outspoken conservatives. A number of them also successfully ran anti-establishment campaigns for their seats. In their positions, they have, for the most part, been uncompromising on legislation, which strays from the old-guard Republicans in the statehouse, who more frequently bend on legislation to get it through.

Five of the endorsers — Bear, Rodriguez-Williams, Haroldson, Neiman and Styvar — also endorsed Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, in the House race before he suspended his campaign in mid-September. A handful of candidates left the race soon after Hageman received Trump’s backing.

Hageman announced her candidacy exactly three weeks before the filing deadline for campaign fundraising numbers. In those couple weeks, the Hageman campaign raised roughly $300,000 and had about $244,000 in the bank.

Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, a colleague of many of the endorsers, is also a candidate in the heated House race.

