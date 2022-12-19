'He is unfit for any office': Jan. 6 committee votes to refer charges against Trump

Wyoming's outgoing Rep. Liz Cheney once again hammered former president Donald Trump for his role during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, calling him "unfit for any office," during the Jan. 6 House committee's final meeting on Monday.

"The orderly transfer of authority as called for in the Constitution routinely takes place, as it has for almost two centuries, and few of us stop to think how unique we really are. In the eyes of many in the world, this every-four-year ceremony we accept as normal is nothing less than a miracle," Cheney said in her opening statement.

"Every President in our history has defended this orderly transfer of authority, except one. January 6, 2021 was the first time one American President refused his Constitutional duty to transfer power peacefully to the next."

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol voted unanimously on Monday to refer criminal charges against Trump and others to the U.S. Justice Department. The four crimes are: obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress, conspiracy to defraud the US, conspiracy to make a false statement to the federal government and inciting or assisting insurrection.

Cheney, who served as the committee's vice chair, has taken a central role in the Jan. 6 investigations and in discussions around Jan. 6 more largely. Wyoming's lone U.S. representative was one of two Republicans on the committee, and arguably the most outspoken Republican critic of Trump's attempts to undermine the 2020 presidential election.

Cheney's strong stance against Trump has cost her politically.

Last year, the Wyoming GOP censured Cheney for her vote to impeach Trump and later narrowly voted to symbolically no longer recognize her as a Republican. Early this year, the Republican National Committee followed suit and censured Cheney for her work on the Jan. 6 committee.

After having coasted to victory in previous elections, Cheney's performance in the August primary nosedived amid this backlash. Harriet Hageman, the Trump-backed Republican nominee for Wyoming's lone House seat, trounced her by nearly 50 points. Hageman, who repeated at an August forum in Casper Trump's claims that the 2020 presidential election was "rigged," was voted in as Wyoming's next representative in the November general election.

Cheney emphasized the impact of Trump's claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen as well as the numerous efforts to disprove those claims.

"In our work over the last 18 months, the Select Committee has recognized our obligation to do everything we can to ensure this never happens again," Cheney said. "At the beginning of our investigation, we understood that tens of millions of Americans had been persuaded by President Trump that the 2020 Presidential election was stolen by overwhelming fraud, and we also knew this was flatly false. We knew that dozens of state and federal judges had addressed and resolved all manner of allegations about the election. Our legal system functioned as it should, but our President would not accept the outcome."

Cheney went on to say that "among the most shameful" of the committee's findings was that Trump watched the riot on television from the dining room off the Oval Office.

"For hours, he would not issue a public statement instructing his supporters to disperse and leave the Capitol, despite urgent pleas from his White House staff and dozens of others to do so. Members of his family, his White House lawyers, virtually all those around him knew that this simple act was critical. For hours, he would not do it."

During that time, Cheney described, rioters attacked law enforcement and invaded the Capitol, halting the electoral count.

"In addition to being unlawful, as described in our report, this was an utter moral failure - and a clear dereliction of duty. Evidence of this can be seen in the testimony of President Trump's own White House Counsel and several other White House witnesses. No man who would behave that way at that moment in time can ever serve in any position of authority in our nation again. He is unfit for any office."

Cheney ended her opening statement acknowledging those who acted to stop the mob on Jan. 6, and those who have since come forward to provide information for the committee's investigation, as well as thanking her fellow committee members for their work.

"The history of our time will show that the bravery of a handful of Americans, doing their duty, saved us from an even more grave Constitutional crisis. Elected officials, election workers, and public servants stood against Donald Trump’s corrupt pressure. Many of our Committee's witnesses showed selfless patriotism and their words and courage will be remembered. The brave men and women of the Capitol Police, the Metropolitan Police and all the other law enforcement officers who fought to defend us that day saved lives and our democracy," Cheney said.

"You have helped make history and, I hope, helped right the ship."