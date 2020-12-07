5,000 COVID-19 vaccines could be in Wyoming "within the next week or so," governor says

That plan can be found on the Wyoming Department of Health website under the "immunization" tab.

At-risk residents, like those 65 years old and older, and those with pre-existing conditions, as well as "critical workers," are in Phase 1b of distribution.

The Pfizer vaccine also requires ultra-cold storage. It is unclear how many freezers available statewide meet the temperature requirement, but lawmakers were assured Monday there are enough.

There are enough facilities in the right places … to be able to have direct distribution within different sectors of the state," Renny MacKay, a senior policy advisor to the governor, said Monday.

He did not say how many facilities, but added that hospitals and health departments are the primary agencies with the needed infrastructure. Those agencies will also be the first approved as vaccine providers, according the the state's plan.

Another vaccine, developed by the company Moderna, will also likely be approved in coming weeks. MacKay said because that vaccine does not require the ultra-cold temperatures, it will be easier to distribute to rural communities.