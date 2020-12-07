5,000 COVID-19 vaccines could be in Wyoming "within the next week or so," governor says

Five thousand Wyoming health care workers could receive a first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine "within the next week or so," Gov. Mark Gordon told lawmakers during a Legislative Joint Appropriations Committee meeting Monday.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will consider Thursday whether to approve a COVID-19 vaccine developed by pharmaceutical company Pfizer. The company has claimed 95% efficacy for their vaccine, developed with the German company BioNTech.
The FDA could approve emergency distribution of that vaccine this week, if the Thursday hearing goes well.
Once approved, 5,000 doses will be shipped to Wyoming, with up to 15,000 doses to be delivered before year's end, Gordon said.
The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses, 21 days apart, but the 5,000 initial doses won't be divided in half. Rather, 5,000 people will receive an initial dose with the first shipment, and then a subsequent shipment would provide the second required dose.
The state's most vulnerable health care workers will be the first to receive the inoculation, according to Wyoming's vaccine distribution plan.
That plan splits the public into four phases. Phase 1a covers health care workers likely to be exposed to the virus. Specifically, that includes direct patient care staff at hospitals, those working in long-term care facilities, emergency medical providers, tribal public health providers, urgent care and clinical staff, law enforcement, pharmacy staff, school nurses and public health laboratory staff who process COVID-19 tests.
That plan can be found on the Wyoming Department of Health website under the "immunization" tab.
At-risk residents, like those 65 years old and older, and those with pre-existing conditions, as well as "critical workers," are in Phase 1b of distribution.
The Pfizer vaccine also requires ultra-cold storage. It is unclear how many freezers available statewide meet the temperature requirement, but lawmakers were assured Monday there are enough.
There are enough facilities in the right places … to be able to have direct distribution within different sectors of the state," Renny MacKay, a senior policy advisor to the governor, said Monday.
He did not say how many facilities, but added that hospitals and health departments are the primary agencies with the needed infrastructure. Those agencies will also be the first approved as vaccine providers, according the the state's plan.
Another vaccine, developed by the company Moderna, will also likely be approved in coming weeks. MacKay said because that vaccine does not require the ultra-cold temperatures, it will be easier to distribute to rural communities.
The vaccine news has offered some hope amid a public health crisis that has lasted nearly a year, but it won't be an immediate fix, MacKay said.
“We could be entering the last few months of this,” MacKay said, but added it will take added diligence from the public and businesses. He said even those who receive a first dose won't develop immunity until after their second dose, 21 days later.
He also pointed out how critical the state's current situation is. All 23 counties are considered in the "red zone" by the White House coronavirus task force. That means the virus is spreading uncontrolled through every county in Wyoming.
Just over 6,000 COVID-19 infections were considered active in Wyoming Sunday. This weekend marked the lowest number of active cases reported in nearly a month.
While active cases and new cases added have dipped since Thanksgiving, health officials have also warned that the holiday could mean another surge in the next few weeks. The impact of Thanksgiving travel has yet to be seen in the data, but if someone was infected over the holiday, it could take up to two weeks for symptoms to emerge.
