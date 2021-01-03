A look back: COVID-19 pandemic arrives in Wyoming

The first sign the novel coronavirus would impact everyday life in Wyoming came as a flurry of event cancellations.
Wyoming confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on March 11. The next day, local health officials canceled the 2020 Wyoming High School Class 3A/4A Basketball Championships in Casper — as it was happening. Closures then snowballed through the Casper Events Center and Cheyenne Civic Center’s schedules.
Gov. Mark Gordon declared a state of emergency March 12, as other states around the U.S. had to make it easier to accept federal aid. At the time, there was still just one confirmed virus case in the state. Later that day, the second would be confirmed.
On Sunday, March 15, Gordon and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow recommended school districts close. Natrona County School District and most others across the state complied. Students would not return to their classrooms until September. Instead, the state and school districts scrambled to transition to virtual classes.
The University of Wyoming soon switched to online classes as well, with many community colleges following suit.
The same week, Gordon and State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist issued public health orders closing gyms, salons, bars, restaurant dining rooms and a handful of other entities.
“This Governor has never been inclined to overstep local authority, but these are unprecedented times,” Gordon said in a statement at the time. “It is critical that there is uniformity across the state in how social distancing measures are implemented.”
It was May before those businesses reopened, with restrictions still in place.
In the meantime, people coped. Volunteerism and community support seemed at its highest in the virus’s early days. Volunteers filled lunch bags for students who relied on school for a meal and delivered goods to elderly or disabled homebound residents needing groceries or toiletries. As grocery shelves emptied, residents turned to Facebook to share surpluses or trade items. And donations to local charities rolled in.
But tensions also grew. One month after the state closed certain businesses and restricted others, roughly 100 protesters gathered at the state Capitol, outraged by what they felt was government overreach.
Much of state and local government response has sought a balance between those worried for their own or their loved ones’ safety and those who argue public health measures jeopardize personal liberty. The state began relaxing some measures in early May.
Still, the battle between public health and personal freedom became an internal one after Gordon and the state’s six largest rodeo leaders announced in May they would be canceling their major 2020 shows.
Shortly after that announcement, however, leaders of the Cody Stampede Rodeo balked and sought to hold their annual contest despite limitations. Ultimately the event organizers and state health officials found a solution and hosted the century-old rodeo.
The event, held over the Fourth of July weekend, became a case study for other venues hoping to safely host outdoor gatherings. COVID-19 cases in Wyoming, too, were far below national levels. Health officials still saw challenges with testing capacity and compliance with public health measures, as the summer offered relative reprieve from limitations imposed to quell the virus’s spread.
Health officials have since said the summer offered a false sense of security, because as the weather turned cold and gatherings shifted indoors, COVID-19 cases in Wyoming began to soar. The surge began in September, and as it threatened hospital capacity, health officials pleaded with the public to use face masks and social distance.
The soaring cases were followed by overwhelmed hospital staff and contact tracers, a substitute teacher shortage in the Natrona County School District, and spikes in hospitalizations and deaths. By the end of the year, 438 patients would die from the virus.
Wyoming Medical Center nearly reached capacity. On Oct. 17, patients waited in the hospital’s emergency room simply because there was no place else for them in the hospital. The facility soon expanded its space and reconfigured entire departments to treat COVID-19 patients.
In November, cases began to reach a fever pitch. At one point near Thanksgiving, over 2% of the state’s population was reported to have an active COVID-19 infection.
Nearly all of the state’s county health officers asked the governor and Harrist to pass a statewide face mask order. When no such order came, counties began passing their own in a flurry of requests.
Sixteen counties had face mask orders in place before Gordon’s office announced an order for the state in a release Dec. 7. Harrist that afternoon took press questions in a virtual briefing. Gordon did not attend.
In the weeks since the mask orders, cases statewide and in Natrona County have begun to drop. State officials have warned against drawing conclusions from a short period of data. Still, local officials have said masks are likely a contributor.
Wyoming Medical Center Chief of Staff Dr. Andy Dunn recently told the Star-Tribune the mask orders are “undoubtedly, unequivocally, absolutely” contributing to the drop in cases.
Last month, long-awaited vaccine doses arrived in the state. The Wyoming Department of Health estimated more than 20,000 vaccine doses would be delivered to the state in December. Officials have said it could be widely available by spring or summer.
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center staff were among the first in the state to be vaccinated Dec. 14. The next day, Casper-Fire EMS medics and Wyoming Medical Center staff received shots.
Soon, residents of long-term care facilities will have their turn.
