A look back: COVID-19 pandemic arrives in Wyoming

Wyoming Medical Center nearly reached capacity. On Oct. 17, patients waited in the hospital’s emergency room simply because there was no place else for them in the hospital. The facility soon expanded its space and reconfigured entire departments to treat COVID-19 patients.

In November, cases began to reach a fever pitch. At one point near Thanksgiving, over 2% of the state’s population was reported to have an active COVID-19 infection.

Nearly all of the state’s county health officers asked the governor and Harrist to pass a statewide face mask order. When no such order came, counties began passing their own in a flurry of requests.

Sixteen counties had face mask orders in place before Gordon’s office announced an order for the state in a release Dec. 7. Harrist that afternoon took press questions in a virtual briefing. Gordon did not attend.

In the weeks since the mask orders, cases statewide and in Natrona County have begun to drop. State officials have warned against drawing conclusions from a short period of data. Still, local officials have said masks are likely a contributor.