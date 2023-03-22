For the second time, a Teton County judge has temporarily blocked a Wyoming abortion ban.

For the second time, abortion providers and advocates are lauding the decision.

Ninth District Court Judge Melissa Owens issued a temporary restraining order Wednesday afternoon stopping the enforcement of Wyoming’s latest abortion ban after a group of health care providers, Wyoming women and a Lander-based abortion fund sued the state and Gov. Mark Gordon over the Life is a Human Right Act and another bill that outlawed medication abortion in the state.

In a statement, Julie Burkhart, the president of Wellspring Health Access, an abortion and reproductive health care provider, praised Owens’ decision.

“We are relieved and delighted that abortion will remain legal in Wyoming,” Burkhart said. “Regardless of how anti-choice legislators try to spin it, abortion is health care and Wyomingites have a constitutional right to that care. Every day that abortion is legal in Wyoming is a victory for patients, families and communities.”

Wellspring Health Access is preparing to open an abortion clinic in Casper next month, which will make it the second abortion provider in the state.

Owens’ block of the ban while the lawsuit winds its way through the courts once again makes abortion legal up until fetal viability in Wyoming, paving the way for the group’s clinic to open up as planned.

“With today’s order from Judge Melissa Owens, we can move ahead with our plans and finally begin to serve those who need abortion care in Wyoming,” Burkhart said in a statement.

For Dr. Giovannina Anthony, a medical provider at the Women’s Health and Family Care clinic in Jackson, the only abortion provider currently open Wyoming, the decision was encouraging.

“It’s a huge wave of relief and gratitude to our legal team for making compelling constitutional arguments,” Anthony, who is one of those suing the state, said.

On Monday, Anthony told the Star-Tribune that Women’s Health and Family Care had to cancel the appointments of six women while abortion was outlawed earlier this week.

John Robinson, an attorney representing the group suing the state, said during Wednesday’s hearing that the clinic also had to turn away another prospective client who was seeking care. However, with the possibility that the emergency hearing could once again make abortion legal in Wyoming, Anthony said Monday that she was keeping her schedule open and some patients were choosing to hold their appointments after Wednesday.

Following Owens’ decision, Anthony returned to the Women’s Health and Family Care clinic where she and staff called the patients whose appointments were cancelled.

“That was incredible,” she said.

Though the short-lived ban on abortion has complicated scheduling, Anthony said the women were relieved.

“Most of these women will drop everything to take advantage of the rights being restored,” she said.

While those who support abortion celebrated, the Wyoming Freedom Caucus blasted Owens’ decision.

The group of hard-line conservative lawmakers issued a statement shortly after the decision condemning the legal challenge and the suspension of the ban.

“The U.S. Supreme Court correctly declared last summer that there is no constitutional right to an abortion,” the statement said. “While unsurprising, it was disturbing to hear plaintiffs argue that ‘pregnant people’ possess a fundamental right to murder preborn children.”

The group said Owens’ order resulted from “forum shopping and judicial activism.”

Both those for and against abortion vowed to continue their efforts in Wyoming.

Another abortion ban and legal battle

Gov. Mark Gordon let the Life is a Human Right Act pass without his signature last week and Wyoming’s most recent abortion ban went into effect on midnight Saturday. The ban broadly prohibits abortion except in a few circumstances, including if the mother’s life is in danger, reported cases of rape and incest, and certain medical circumstances, such as fatal fetal anomalies.

Abortion bill clears Legislature, but several parts removed along the way The "Life is a Human Right Act" will head to the governor, but not without significant changes.

Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, and number of other lawmakers sponsored the bill, which repealed the state’s trigger ban that passed last year but has been caught up in the courts.

Rodriguez-Williams and other advocates for the Life is a Human Right Act expressed confidence during the legislative session that the new abortion ban was stronger and would address the questions that tied up the previous trigger ban, in turn outlawing abortion faster.

The Life is a Human Right Act states that abortion “is not health care” and asserts that the Wyoming Legislature can interpret the state’s constitution, a power that legal experts have said rests with the judicial branch.

Assistant Attorney General Jay Jerde, who was representing the state and governor at the hearing, reiterated those arguments.

But as they did last year, Anthony and other providers, Wyoming residents and Chelsea’s Fund challenged the Life is a Human Right Act and a ban on medication abortion, arguing that the restrictions impose a particular religious view on the state’s residents and violate the Wyoming Constitution.

The Wyoming Constitution was amended in 2012 to guarantee the right of each person to make their own health care decisions in response to former President Barack Obama’s signature Affordable Care Act.

Owens also temporarily blocked an abortion trigger ban in July hours after it went into effect, and abortion has remained legal in Wyoming until the Life is a Human Right made abortion illegal Saturday at midnight.

