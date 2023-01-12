Advocates stack support for 988 suicide lifeline funding bill

Big letters popped off of Rep. Steve Harshman’s tie in varying shades of blue.

“THINK BIG,” they read.

A slew of supporters ranging from the Wyoming Association of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Centers to the Wyoming Business Alliance and the Wyoming Mining Association asked the House Revenue Committee to do just that Thursday as it discussed a bill that would permanently fund the 988 suicide and crisis lifeline in the state.

Advocates stacked public comment for the bill, imploring lawmakers to establish a $46 million trust fund and reserve account that would sustain the program and keep the lifeline running regardless of the whims of the Legislature and the swings of the state’s fiscal climate.

“There is not one solution for dealing with suicide in Wyoming. We have many levers that we need to pull on, and this is certainly one,” said Andi Summerville, the executive director of the Wyoming Association of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Centers.

More than half a dozen representatives from organizations around the state addressed the committee with still more members of the public waiting in the audience and on Zoom to speak.

When Harshman, the chair of the committee, asked at the beginning of the meeting if anyone opposed the legislation, all of those in the room to testify expressed their support for the bill.

Testimony focused on the impacts of suicide and mental health crisis on every industry and corner of Wyoming, as well as the need for long-term funding.

“Being number one in the country in suicide is not only a public health crisis, it's a business crisis,” said Cindy Delancey, the president of the Wyoming Business Alliance. “We cannot turn our back on our most important asset, which is our people, our workforce.”

Funding struggles

In 2020, former President Donald Trump signed into law bipartisan legislation that established 988 as the national suicide and crisis lifeline, replacing 1-800-273-8255 (TALK).

While the federal government has oversight over the program, it is the states that establish and operate the lifeline call centers and respond to local mental health crises.

It took until August 2020 for Wyoming to inaugurate its first call center, the last in the country, Summerville told the committee.

Since then, Wyoming has struggled to find a permanent funding source to keep the program running, even as call volume has increased in recent years.

As it currently stands, the lifeline is funded through the next year and a half by $2.1 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds and $400,000 in state general funds appropriated by Gov. Mark Gordon and the Legislature during last year’s budget session.

Mental health groups have also been working to augment state funding through grants and philanthropy to ensure that the program receives the financial support it needs, Summerville said.

“Part of the funding issue is that grant landscape and philanthropy landscape is not sustainable long term to be able to keep the service online,” she said.

With irregular grant funding and one-time federal relief money disappearing, lawmakers have yet to establish a funding source beyond June 2024.

The solution, according to those who testified before the committee, is to pass House Bill 65, which would create a 988 lifeline trust fund and reserve account with $46 million from state reserve funds.

Earnings from the trust fund, an estimated $2 million in the 2025 fiscal year, would finance the annual operations of the lifeline.

Approximately $700,000 per year would go to running the call centers. Another $1.2 million would support crisis services, including mobile crisis teams that would respond to those who call the line.

Those who spoke positioned the bill as a missing link in Wyoming’s mental health infrastructure and an important step toward purging the state’s status as the national leader in suicide.

When asked by Harshman how the mining industry would view the Legislature using industry-generated revenue to support the mental health crisis lifeline, Pat Joyce, the assistant director of the Wyoming Mining Association, was clear.

“We'd like to see everybody take a bite take a stand on this,” she said.

Unclear support

Though public support was overwhelming, some of the lawmakers on the committee seemed hesitant to vote through the legislation.

During testimony, Rep. Ember Oakley, R-Riverton, questioned if the lifeline was serving its intended purpose.

“Is it reality that when somebody is in crisis what they're going to do is pick up the phone?” Oakley asked Hollis Hackman, the legislative chair for the Wyoming Psychological Association. “Is this the need that we have? Because this is an expensive system and a significant ask.”

Rep. Tomi Strock, R-Douglas, also wondered about its efficacy, particularly among those in Wyoming’s agricultural community, whose mental health concerns are largely driven by the economy and finances, she said.

“Would it be more beneficial to spend this money to be able to help them get out of this situation they're in financially?” she said.

In response, Brett Moline, the director of public and governmental affairs for the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation, offered that other programs exist to support farmers financially, including programs that help with production techniques and marketing.

“This piece is kind of the one that's been lacking,” he said.