After Roe's fall, the legal struggle over abortion continues in Wyoming

The U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, which returned questions around abortion rights to states, was easily one of the biggest stories in the nation this year.

That decision had huge implications for Wyoming, which, following the example of several other states, passed a trigger abortion ban earlier in the year.

Debate over the trigger law was heated. Some lawmakers shared personal experiences to illustrate their concerns about the bill. Rep. Mike Yin, D-Jackson, pushed an amendment to add exceptions that would allow abortions in cases of rape or incest. His amendment failed. Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, sponsored another amendment that was mostly the same. It barely squeaked by.

The implications of that trigger bill came into sharp focus on May 3 when Politico published a leaked draft decision from the U.S. Supreme Court suggesting that justices planned to overturn the landmark case that had guaranteed the right to abortion access for nearly 50 years. Protests against the decision and Wyoming's trigger law popped up across the state and continued for months afterward.

Following the U.S. Supreme Court's official decision on June 24 to overturn Roe V. Wade, some vowed to next remove the exceptions that had been amended into the original bill. Women’s Health and Family Care in Jackson, the only Wyoming clinic that provides abortions, saw an influx in abortion appointment requests from women in Utah; that state's ban had gone into effect the same day as Roe's reversal. Wellspring Health Access founder Julie Burkhart, who had plans to open an abortion clinic in Casper, said in a press call the same day that her organization might pursue legal action.

Wellspring Health Access filed a lawsuit challenging the abortion ban on July 25, three days after Gov. Mark Gordon had certified the ban. The organization was joined by an abortion fund, Wyoming providers and Wyoming women of reproductive age. The state of Wyoming, Gordon, Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill, Teton County Sheriff Matthew Carr and Town of Jackson Chief of Police Michelle Weber are listed on the complaint as defendants.

The ban went into effect for mere hours two days later before Teton County Judge Melissa Owens, at an emergency hearing, put in place a 14-day block on the ban's enforcement. Doctors at the Women's Health and Family Care clinic in Jackson, who had paused abortion appointments, resumed offering the service following the decision.

Owens later blocked enforcement of the ban for the duration of the lawsuit, which is ongoing. Most recently, Owens decided to send the case up to the Wyoming Supreme Court to answer questions about the constitutionality of the abortion trigger bill.

Ahead of a decision on the abortion lawsuit, some lawmakers are gearing up to push legislation to restrict abortions even further.

Rep. Chip Neiman, R-Hulett, one of the co-sponsors of Wyoming's trigger bill, told the Star-Tribune last month that he plans to bring back the Human Life Protection Act. The bill, which he sponsored as a freshman lawmaker last year, aimed to restrict funding for abortions and further limit when a minor can get the procedure. It wasn’t received for introduction into the House last session.

Neiman said there could be some changes to the bill as it was originally written.

Sen. Tim Salazar, R-Riverton, also told the Star-Tribune last month that he plans to bring back a bill he sponsored last session that aimed to make the manufacture and sale of chemical abortion drugs illegal. That bill cleared the Senate but wasn’t introduced in the House.