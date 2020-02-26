Air ambulance provider announces in-network deal with largest insurer in Wyoming

As policymakers continue to grapple with high costs of air ambulance trips, the nation's largest provider announced last week that it had reached a deal to become in-network with Wyoming's largest insurer.

"This agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming compliments the safe, high-quality care we deliver to patients in a medical emergency,” Chris Myers, an executive vice president of Air Methods, said in a statement. “These agreements are crucial for giving patients peace of mind to focus on their recovery instead of bills.”

Both Air Methods and Blue Cross say that the deal will protect Wyomingites with Blue Cross Blue Shield coverage from "balanced billing," which is when a patient's insurer pays a certain amount for a medical service and then the patient is hit with the rest of the cost. Blue Cross is by far the largest insurer in Wyoming and is the provider for the Affordable Care Act insurance exchange here.

Wendy Curran, a spokeswoman for the insurer, said that the company was "pleased that Air Methods has finally reached an agreement to become a participating provider with BCBSWY."