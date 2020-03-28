As coronavirus cases ramp up, officials say increase is a mixture of more disease and more testing

A week ago, Wyoming coronavirus cases numbered in the high 20s. They’ve spiked since then, with more than 80 as of Saturday. Nationally, there are now more than 100,000 patients and 1,500 deaths.
But that poses the question: Why the jump? Is it because the disease is truly spreading rapidly, or is it because testing is slowly becoming more widely available? The state’s testing rate is solid, compared to the rest of the nation: Two people are tested for every 1,000 residents. But that comes with a sizable grain of salt, in that “solid” is a skewed compliment in a country that’s struggling with any sort of widespread testing.
“The problem is we haven’t had enough tests,” Steffanie Strathdee, an associate dean of of the University California San Diego’s medicine department, told Live Science. “There’s not even enough tests to test the people who are sick.”
Providers have said it’s hard to get a true understanding of the number of cases because a limitation on testing allows them to only test the sickest or most at-risk patients. In Fremont County, where Wyoming’s worst cluster has bloomed, health officials think there are 400 people who have symptoms, can’t be tested and are now in isolation.
Even with the limitations on testing, the cases have skyrocketed in just the past few days here. Within a three-day period ending Friday, cases more than doubled, and the virus is now confirmed to have spread to 15 counties. Tests are still in short supply all over the state and country; mass testing of residents, even those with mild symptoms, is still not a possibility.
At Wyoming Medical Center’s respiratory and COVID-19-specific clinic, for instance, only certain groups are being tested — those over 65, health care workers or other high-risk groups, said Dr. Andy Dunn, the physician running the clinic. Samples are also being taken for those with moderate to severe symptoms.
Asked if he thought better testing was increasing the case total or if the disease was spreading, Dunn answered immediately.
“More disease,” he said. “More people are fitting the criteria of testing, at least for the Natrona County health (department).”
If more people are fitting the criteria, in other words, they’re sicker, and their being tested is less a function of more sample kits and more that they’re increasingly ill.
Multiple factors
The opinion of others isn’t as clear cut as Dunn’s, but those who spoke with the Star-Tribune or gave public comments about it this week said that the disease’s spread is obviously accounting for some of the new cases.
“We would say it’s probably a combination (of both more testing and more disease),” said Kim Deti, the spokeswoman for the state Health Department. “There has been more testing. As you know, even though this seems like it’s been a much longer time period, we only had our first identified case on March 11. Only started testing March 5.”
In the first days of testing, the state lab could only process 10 samples a day. That’s increased tenfold now. So more testing is being processed, at the minimum, which also partially accounts for why the state is now seeing several cases identified at a time, rather than the slow trickle of a few weeks ago.
In Teton County, where there have been 10 cases identified — most in the past few days — officials have acknowledged that there is now evidence of community spread, meaning that the origin of a person’s infection is unknown.
“We are doing more testing, and there is probably more transmission occurring,” said Jodie Pond, the director of Teton County’s health department.
In Natrona County, which had jumped from two cases to six earlier in the week, officials initially said they could trace the first six patients back to origin points. But between Thursday night and Friday morning, the health department here identified two more patients. The origin of their disease is unclear, a health department spokeswoman said Friday afternoon.
“From what we have seen statistically in other countries and within our own, as case numbers climb there is more and more likelihood of transmission,” said Hailey Rodgers-Bloom of the department. “We believe both increased testing and increasing numbers of disease are equally responsible for this.”
Either way, the vast majority of tests taken in Wyoming have been negative. Between the state and private lab results, more than 1,500 people here have been tested. Only 84 are confirmed. That’s not an accurate representation of the disease here, of course, as 80 percent of patients will only have mild symptoms and won’t qualify for testing. But still, it shows that testing has not been revealing massive infection rates.
Messages seeking comment to officials in Laramie County — which has the most cases in the state — were not returned.
Testing stock grows
There’s hope that testing will become more available. Last week, the state distributed 2,600 sample kits — the swab and special tube that collects samples sent to the state lab — to various counties. The Casper health department, for instance, received 270 more of these kits as part of the new batch.
“We are working hard to increase the capacity for testing within Natrona County and are making progress daily,” Rodgers-Bloom said. “Currently we are facilitating testing outside of the department in high-risk populations such as nursing homes and assisted living facilities so that these individuals can continue to be safe in self-isolation.”
Dr. Mark Dowell, an infectious disease expert and the Natrona County health officer, told school board members here that officials were expecting to see cases “going up a lot more in the next two weeks.”
But he added that Wyoming’s rural nature makes the path of the disease — already an unknown in many respects — all the more murky.
“In a rural area, no one really knows what the virus is going to do yet,” he said. “We know it’s here, we know it’s causing more and more cases, but we don’t know what that curve looks like yet.
“One of the key parts of this entire pandemic is that we don’t have good information to who is infected and doesn’t have symptoms or has mild symptoms,” he added. “We don’t have that number because we haven’t had mass testing.”
