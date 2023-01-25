Ban on abortion pills passes Wyoming Senate committee

For the third year in a row, a ban on medication abortion has cleared Wyoming’s Senate health committee.

But while previous versions have died in the House, the latest attempted ban could see a different fate amid the rise of the Wyoming Freedom Caucus and turnover in the Legislature.

The Senate Labor, Health and Social Services Committee voted by a 4-1 margin Wednesday to advance a bill sponsored by Sen. Tim Salazar, R-Riverton, which would outlaw and criminalize the use, manufacture, distribution or prescription of abortion pills in Wyoming.

Committee chairman Fred Baldwin, R-Kemmerer, was the lone no vote after supporting the same bill sponsored by Salazar last year. Baldwin was also the lone dissenter on another 2021 bill to prohibit medication abortions.

The bill would bar the use of mifepristone and misoprostol, the two most common drugs used in medication abortions, as well as mifeprex, mifegyne and any other similar drugs that could induce an abortion.

Physicians or others who violate the ban would face a misdemeanor charge and up to a $9,000 fine and six months and jail.

Salazar’s bill provides exceptions for rape, incest, “natural miscarriage,” and to protect the life or health of the mother.

In 2021, Wyoming recorded 98 abortions, 67 of which were residents, according to Wyoming Department of Health data.

All 98 were "non-surgical medical abortions," in other words, medication abortions.

More than an hour and half of testimony yielded civil debate, with religious groups and pro-life speakers in favor of the bill and medical providers and reproductive rights advocates opposed.

“The abortion lobby will try to use chemical abortion pills to circumvent future abortion bans in the state of Wyoming and this law will ever stop that from happening,” said Michael Barrow, a Wyoming state action captain for Students for Life of America.

“We ask you to stand for those women and stand up for them and the children who die from abortion each year in Wyoming,” he said. “It’s time for our generation to set an example to other states by ending the evil of abortion. And it’s time that we set an example by protecting women and safeguarding the next generation of Wyomingites.”

The testimony of medical providers and reproductive rights advocates was broad but focused on women’s health and the rights of mothers and families to make their own health care decisions. Those who testified also highlighted the indirect consequences of outlawing the drugs.

“If Senate File 109 passes, this will truly be a crisis in the practice of obstetrics and gynecology, and this has nothing to do with elective abortion,” said Dr. Giovannina Anthony, an OB-GYN and abortion provider in Jackson. “[The bill] does make an exception for management of miscarriage, but the reality of banning and criminalizing these drugs is they will not be available.”

Anthony objected specifically to the banning of misoprostol, which, in addition to medication abortion, is used to induce labor, treat postpartum hemorrhaging and assist with miscarriages.

When asked by Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, if she read the bill and was aware that it only prohibited the drugs for use in abortions, Anthony said pharmacists aware of the criminal penalties would be hesitant to fill prescriptions for other uses even if they are legal for fear that they could be used in an abortion.

“Don’t you think that that would really provide a chilling effect?” she said.

Past attempts, new landscape

Salazar brought the same bill banning medication abortion last year.

After breezing through the Senate by a 20-10 margin, the House never considered the bill and it failed. The same thing happened in 2021 during Salazar’s first attempt to outlaw medication abortion.

However, Salazar’s latest try will be heard amid a drastically different landscape both nationally and in the Wyoming Legislature.

The Supreme Court’s ruling striking down Roe v. Wade in June paved the way for Wyoming’s trigger ban – passed a few months earlier – to go into effect.

Teton County Judge Melissa Owens has since blocked the ban, but the state is still awaiting a ruling from Owens that could determine the future of abortion in the state, though Owens’ decision will likely be appealed to the Wyoming Supreme Court.

At the same time, the Biden administration has sought to expand access to the drugs used in medication abortions, with the Food and Drug Administration announcing earlier this year that they could be sold in retail pharmacies with a prescription for the first time.

CVS and Walgreens have said that they plan to offer the pills in states where abortion is legal.

Medication abortions accounted for 53% of abortions in the U.S. 2020, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a reproductive rights research and advocacy group.

Growing support

Unlike the last two times, Salazar has found significant support after turnover following the last election cycle, especially in the House.

Freshman lawmakers account for almost half of the House, including six of the nine members who serve on the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee.

Thirteen freshman in the House have signed on as co-sponsors to the bill, by themselves doubling the number of representatives who co-sponsored the ban in 2022.

More than a third of the Senate has co-sponsored bill as well.

The strengthening of the Wyoming Freedom Caucus, including the election of Rep. Chip Neiman, R-Hulett, a caucus sympathizer, as majority floor leader, will also likely improve the ban’s chances of passing.

Among the Freedom Caucus’ priorities is “bolstering Wyoming’s pro-life protections,” according to the news release announcing the group’s official formation.

But while momentum is building among Wyoming lawmakers for a statewide ban on medication abortions, providers remain firm in their objections.

“I understand I will never change the minds of any of you regarding abortion, and I don’t plan to,” said Dr. Rene Hinkle, an OB-GYN and founding partner at the Cheyenne Women’s Clinic. “I am not pro-abortion. I have never done abortions, but I have been taking care of women and doing reproductive women’s health for over 30 years and abortion is part of women’s health. It is a health issue.”

