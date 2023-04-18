Wyoming has struggled to find a sustainable model for its emergency medical services system that is both cost-effective and improves access to care. So a panel of lawmakers will take a crack at the issue later this year.

The Joint Labor, Health and Social Services Committee will study staffing and funding for the state’s EMS network and a licensing program that would expand behavioral health training for emergency technicians, helping them to respond to mental health crises in rural communities.

Lawmakers took up the issue at the request of Gov. Mark Gordon. They will look to build on the recent work of the governor’s Health Care Task Force, the Wyoming Department of Health and the Legislature, which have been trying to bolster a fragile system that faces growing demands and increasingly vulnerable EMS providers.

As a part of its work, the committee will also examine staffing efforts for Wyoming’s volunteer firefighters alongside emergency technicians.

“Increasingly, we're having difficulties recruiting and retaining qualified individuals to go into firefighting and EMS roles,” said Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, the chair of the House Labor Committee.

A Department of Health survey found that staffing was the greatest concern for Wyoming EMS directors driven by a lack of volunteers, according to a report released last October.

The issue is especially acute for rural and frontier EMS providers, which rely more on volunteers. In its report, the Department of Health drew a comparison between EMS and volunteer firefighters, with volunteer rates in firefighting decreasing nearly 30% over two decades, according to the National Fire Protection Association Journal.

“EMS agencies also reported challenges retaining paid staff because many seek to advance into other areas within the healthcare sector,” the authors wrote.

The report was prepared for Gordon’s Health Care Task Force following meetings with EMS agencies and other local groups. It found that funding was another significant worry for EMS providers in Wyoming.

It can cost more than $500,000 annually to run a basic ambulance. One with “advanced life support” care costs on average $1.1 million, requiring somewhere between 1,400 and 2,000 trips a year to break even, according to the report.

Recent state budget cuts have taken a toll, placing more education and training costs on emergency technicians and EMS agencies, the report said. At the same time, EMS calls in Wyoming have increased by 27% to nearly 89,000 since 2016.

Zwonitzer said the joint committee would use the interim to start a conversation while investigating the challenges facing the state’s EMS and firefighting services and searching for ways to bolster staffing.

Lawmakers took a step toward addressing funding issues during the 2023 legislative session when they passed a bill sponsored by Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, which allowed county boards to form EMS districts.

But while it gives counties flexibility, residents must agree to raise taxes to form a district.

Speaking before the Joint Labor Committee in February, Gordon’s health and human services advisor Jen Davis told lawmakers that the bill and another $10 million in COVID-relief funds the state invested in an EMS pilot project were a step forward, but not the final solutions.

“We know it’s an option for the toolbox, but we know it’s not going to completely solve the issue that we have around our frail infrastructure for EMS,” Davis said.

Lawmaker education and other topics

The Joint Labor Committee will also look at long-term care and nursing homes and the requirements that health insurance companies place on doctors and patients for treatments.

Part of that work will include a study of the Program for All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, or PACE, a state and federal program that provides a range of medical and social services so the elderly can stay in their homes.

State budget cuts ended the program two years ago, but lawmakers approved funding during the last legislative to look at bringing it back. Other states that have the program have found that it saves money by allowing people to live independently, Zwonitzer said.

“It keeps people living longer, keeps them out of nursing homes and provides a better quality of life,” he said.

While the Joint Labor Committee has a full slate of interim topics, much of the panel's time will also be spent bringing new members up to speed on the state’s health care system.

Six of the nine House members were new lawmakers in 2023.

Zwonitzer said one of the priorities for the interim will be ensuring that lawmakers have the knowledge they need to prepare the next general session in 2025.

“Health care is really complex and it's expensive,” Zwonitzer said. “… The Department of Health is a couple billion dollars between state and federal funds, and everybody just thinks you can cut $100,000 or $1 million here, $10 million there. But all of that goes to fund programs for services.”

The Joint Labor Committee will hold its first of three interim meetings on April 27 and 28 in Casper.

