Catholic Church in Wyoming suspending all Masses

All Catholic Masses in Wyoming are suspended indefinitely as part of an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Diocese of Cheyenne announced Monday.

"While the celebration of the Eucharist is the source and summit of parish life, the need to protect public health is paramount at this time," Wyoming Bishop Steven Biegler said in a statement Monday morning. "We continue to pray for all of those who are ill, especially those affected by COVID-19, and for healthcare workers and first responders."

Church priests told parishioners across the state Sunday that Masses, including daily services, will be closed beginning March 17. The diocese made the decision, it said in a press release, after talking with Gov. Mark Gordon and the state Department of Health, as well as other faith leaders across the state.

There is no end-date for the suspensions.

Last week, the diocese had issued a special dispensation saying that the elderly or chronically ill do not have to attend mass. Also last week, the Archdiocese in Denver announced it was suspending masses.

The diocese will send out more information later about other church activities.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly state that funeral Masses would not be held. They will be.

