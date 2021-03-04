Cody representative revives push to require suicide prevention training in K-12 schools

He said research shows most teenagers are going to tell a friend, not an adult, if they’re considering suicide. Students said the same thing.

When the Legislature’s Joint Education committee initially moved that now-defeated bill in December, they did so at the request of Wyoming high schoolers who had lost friends and family to suicide.

Students at the time told lawmakers they might have been able to intervene if they’d had the proper training to do so. Advocates of the bill have also pointed to the state’s record-high suicide rate as a reason to move the bill forward.

Wyoming has the second-highest suicide rate in the U.S., and teen suicide in the state has seen a monumental rise. The rate of teenagers who have died by suicide in Wyoming has gone up 40% in the last three years, according to a report from the United Health Foundation.