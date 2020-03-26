Colorado unemployment claims soar 737 percent amid virus shutdown

As bad as Colorado’s new unemployment figures may turn out to be, they probably do not fully capture the scope of those out of work because the state is struggling to accommodate demand for unemployment insurance claims.

The surge in claims temporarily jammed the application webpage at the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment this week. The department is now asking claim seekers to apply on different days of the week depending on the first letter of their last name to prevent the site from being overwhelmed.

A Colorado Chamber of Commerce survey of its members made public this week suggested that nearly a quarter of firms with 50 or fewer workers fear going out of business if the economic crisis persists. An estimated 80 percent of firms with 250 to 1,000 workers reported being concerned about being forced to temporarily close their operations.

And a March 16 economic forecast issued by the governor’s budget office said that there might be an increasing risk of recession triggered by extended business closures despite the fact that the state’s economy was expanding before the pandemic hit.