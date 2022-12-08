Demand for mental health licenses spiked in Wyoming during COVID-19

In 2019, Wyoming's Mental Health Professions Licensing Board received 181 applications from people wanting to get licensed or certified as a mental health professional in the state, according to the board's executive director Gregory Searls.

This year to date, that number has spiked to 416 applications.

“I believe a lot of it is tele-practice that grew immensely over the times of COVID, that are allowing other people to practice in this state," Searles told the Joint Appropriations Committee on Thursday.

Even though demand for licenses to practice in the state have increased, Searls said Wyoming is still experiencing a shortage of mental health professionals.

"There’s still only so many professionals out there to provide these services, and every state that we talk to has a shortfall in those to be able to provide services," he said.

The board is making a supplemental budget request of $39,946 this session to process the influx of applications, plus another $121,750 to cover the cost of background checks and pay the fee for the National Practitioner Data Bank, which all medical boards are required to be a part of.

The request is a drop in the bucket compared to other mental health spending that lawmakers will consider in the upcoming Legislative session.

In September, the Joint Revenue Committee requested a draft bill that could provide long-term funding for suicide prevention efforts in Wyoming. The bill would create a trust fund to pay for the state's 24/7 suicide hotline and other suicide services.

Rep. Steve Harshman, R-Casper, estimated that the fund would need an initial investment of $30 million to generate enough returns to pay for the suicide prevention services.

Lawmakers are also set to consider this upcoming Legislative session potential solutions to help ease the shortage of mental health professionals in the state.

Senate File 10, for example, would opt Wyoming into an interstate licensed professional counselor compact, which would allow counselors to practice in states within the compact without having to get licenses for each state.

The bill came up last session, but failed to enter the Committee of the Whole by deadline.

The Legislative sessions starts Jan. 10.