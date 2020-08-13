Despite Goshen resolution, Torrington to abide by mask suggestions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TORRINGTON (WNE) — Mayor Randy Adams affirmed last week the city of Torrington will abide by guidance passed down from healthcare professionals regarding the recommendation people should wear face coverings – masks – in public spaces where maintaining a six-foot social distance is difficult to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Earlier the same the day, the Goshen County Board of Commissioners issued a non-binding resolution that states the county will not issue a mask mandate. It can be overridden by a state order and doesn’t undo current state public health orders.

Adams read off the latest case numbers – there have been 16 cases in Goshen County, and there are eight active cases. Four new cases were announced in the city of Torrington on Monday.

“With that awareness, the city of Torrington will continue to wear masks at council meetings, and city of Torrington staff will wear them anywhere that they might have personal space violated,” Adams said.

Four new cases of COVID-19 last week marked the largest jump in local cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The new cases are a part of a jump in local case counts in the last two weeks.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0