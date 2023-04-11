President Joe Biden signed a Republican-sponsored bill Monday ending the national COVID-19 emergency a month ahead of schedule.

While the bill marks a key step toward the end of the federal government’s response the coronavirus pandemic, it will have few impacts for Wyoming and the state’s health care system.

The most tangible effects for vaccines, testing and treatment will come with the end of the federal government’s national public health emergency declaration next month, while the Wyoming Department of Health has already restarted its annual renewal process for Medicaid enrollees.

“We don’t see this as a milestone leading to significant changes in department operations,” Kim Deti, a spokesperson for the Wyoming of Department of Health, said in an email.

National COVID-19 Emergency

Former President Donald Trump issued the national emergency declaration in March 2020 as COVID-19 spread rapidly across the U.S. and states began to shut down.

The national emergency formed the backbone of the federal government’s intense mobilization against the disease. It made the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) the lead agency coordinating the federal government’s response to the pandemic alongside the Department of Health and Human Services the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The national emergency allowed FEMA and the federal government to shift personal protective equipment, ventilators and medical staff around the country to help state and local agencies. It freed up billions of dollars to respond to the crisis and was also central to the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

But as the immediate response to the disaster has faded, so has the need for those emergency powers.

In January, the Biden Administration announced that it would end the national emergency and a separate COVID-19 public health emergency on May 11.

Republican lawmakers, including Wyoming Rep. Harriet Hageman, decided to move faster and passed a bipartisan joint resolution to immediately end the national emergency, which Biden signed into law on Monday.

A separate bill sponsored by Kentucky Republican Rep. Brett Guthrie, is also working its way through Congress that would end the public health emergency ahead of the Biden’s May deadline.

The Biden Administration warned of repercussions from ending both designations early in a January policy statement.

“An abrupt end to the emergency declarations would create wide-ranging chaos and uncertainty throughout the health care system — for states, for hospitals and doctors’ offices, and, most importantly, for tens of millions of Americans,” the administration said.

Wyoming’s congressional delegation has applauded the end to the national emergency, but neither their praise nor Biden’s caution reflect the tangible impacts for the Wyoming residents, which will be relatively few.

The national emergency extended deadlines for people joining employer health care plans or electing to continue their employer health insurance through the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (COBRA), according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Those extensions were originally slated to end on July 10, but they will now end roughly a month earlier in June.

The national emergency also allowed for the use of waivers for federal health programs like Medicaid and Medicare to ease the burden on health care providers, including waiving the requirement that hospitals screen patients on their campuses rather than at offsite locations.

Some of those waivers to help health care providers during the initial emergency response will also come to an end.

Public health emergency

The end of the national emergency does not affect the COVID-19 public health emergency the Biden Administration is scheduled to stop next month. Then-Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar declared a public health emergency at the start of the pandemic in January 2020 that has since been renewed multiple times.

The public health emergency is responsible for many of the most visible and impactful pandemic-related policies.

The Department of Health and Human Services used its emergency powers to keep Medicaid enrollees on state rolls, expand access to telehealth and increase the Medicaid money states receive. It’s also what allowed the federal government to provide free COVID-19 tests, vaccines and treatments.

The lapse of the COVID-19 public health emergency next month and perhaps sooner will result in the most direct impacts for Wyomingites, who will likely bear some of the costs of COVID-19 health measures like testing and vaccines for the first time.

Pfizer has said that it will charge between $110 and $130 for a COVID-19 vaccine, though private health insurance plans and public programs like Medicaid could still cover the cost.

The conclusions of both the national and public health emergencies will not immediately impact the Casper-Natrona County Health Department, which still has funding from the state and federal government for testing and vaccines.

The health department plans to continue offering free tests and COVID-19 vaccines as long as it has the funding and supplies, said Hailey Bloom, a spokesperson for the department.

To date, the federal government has provided the public health department with vaccines. It currently has supplies, but it is also in the process of assessing if and how it will access vaccines after the public health emergency ends, Bloom said.

“The best thing that we can recommend is just getting that taken care of sooner than later,” she said.

Bloom said the Casper-Natrona County Health Department is also preparing for Wyomingites to lose their health insurance as the state restarts its annual Medicaid eligibility screenings.

In a budget bill passed last year, Congress sunset the state Medicaid enrollment requirements that were enacted under the public health emergency. Beginning April 1, Wyoming and other states could start removing Medicaid enrollees who no longer qualify.

The state Department of Health announced last month that Wyoming Medicaid, a branch of the department, had started contacting and screening clients with the public health insurance.

Deti, the spokesperson for the Department of Health, told WyoFile that between 10,000 to 15,000 people in Wyoming could lose their health insurance as federal requirements relax.

Though the federal pandemic response is coming to a close, Wyoming has long returned to business as usual.

Gov. Mark Gordon ended Wyoming’s state and public health emergencies in March 2022 after two years.