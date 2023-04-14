Some have described it as living in a war zone.

Other parents and relatives have said it’s terrifying and exhausting.

Families are always on edge.

They wait for outbursts of rage and even extreme violence.

Reactive attachment disorder is a serious and difficult psychiatric condition linked to early childhood trauma that can upend the lives of children and their families.

Wyoming’s mental and behavioral health and social services systems are often ill-equipped to handle the issues that arise, and according to families, there is little understanding of the condition from law enforcement, school districts and broader society.

Inadequate support and stigma around the condition have led a group of families around Casper to launch the Alliance for Attachment-Injured Families, a nonprofit that aims to educate and advocate for families with children with reactive attachment disorder.

“There needs to be conversation started so as a team maybe there can be a way to work together and figure out how we can help,” said Denise Winchell, the president of the Alliance for Attachment-Injured Families, who is the grandmother of a child with reactive attachment disorder, or RAD.

RAD

Reactive attachment disorder is a trauma-related condition that typically stems from physical or emotional neglect or abuse early in a child’s life.

Children with the condition do not form healthy attachments with their parents or caregivers. The trauma permanently triggers the child’s fight-or-flight response.

They often act fearful or anxious around their caregivers, rejecting the love or care they’re shown and lashing out, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

They struggle to express emotions and do not seek or show signs of comfort. They commonly avoid contact, withdrawing from social situations.

The majority of families that Lindsay Simineo, a licensed professional counselor in Cheyenne and the legislative advocate for the Wyoming Counseling Association, has worked with have children who were in foster care, adopted or experienced the death of a parent or chronic abuse.

“The idea of a caregiver providing safety is abnormal to someone with reactive attachment disorder,” Simineo said. “Because of that it actually creates a sense of unsafety within the brain.”

The condition physically alters the child’s brain, affecting their visual cortex, which is where the brain processes visual information, research shows.

Families often speak of the violence that accompanies the condition. Everyday objects like pencils, pens, bags and even seatbelts can become weapons.

“They're looking for a sense of control and the way that they are finding that sense of control is by expressing that emotion in an inappropriate way not congruent to the situation, as well as using their bodies to try to physically control that situation whether it's attacking people or attacking their caregivers,” Simineo said.

Estimates for the number of children who have reactive attachment disorder vary. Studies place the total between 1 to 2% of children.

However, reactive attachment disorder presents in myriad ways and often overlaps with other conditions. Autism spectrum disorder, ADHD and oppositional defiant disorder all present in similar ways, meaning children can often be misdiagnosed and reactive attachment disorder can be overlooked.

Figures are much higher for at-risk children and those in foster care. Research suggests that as many as one in five kids in foster care could have reactive attachment disorder, while up to 40% of abused toddlers can develop the condition.

Based on research estimates and Wyoming’s most recent foster care numbers, some 150 kids in the state or more could have reactive attachment disorder.

For those children, the condition often changes their lives.

“It's going to affect them at school. It's going to affect their relationships within the family. And also their ability to make decisions and their concrete thinking skills,” Simineo said.

Challenges and a lack of support

Reactive attachment disorder disrupts the lives of children, but also those of their caregivers and siblings.

“You have to be on alert all the time. Parents in that situation never feel like they can let their guard down even for a minute because they don't know what's going to happen next,” said Tamarah Johnson, the secretary of the Alliance for Attachment-Injured Families and the mother of a child with reactive attachment disorder.

Johnson, Winchell’s daughter, described rages that last not for minutes, but for hours. Some families have to lock down their houses, removing anything that could be used as a weapon or stolen.

The destructive behavior takes a toll mentally and physically on parents and siblings. The child with reactive attachment disorder may harm their siblings, who Johnson described as “glass children” because they become invisible while so much time and attention is devoted to caring for the other child.

For parents, it can be embarrassing, isolating, baffling and terrifying.

“When you're afraid of your child – when you're afraid of what they may do to you – that's just a hard way to live,” Winchell said.

There is little comprehensive support for families with children with reactive attachment disorder. They often have to navigate a complex web of mental and behavioral health services, which may or may not be covered by insurance.

Simply getting the right diagnosis, which often must be done by a child psychiatrist, can be difficult, Johnson said.

To begin with, Wyoming has a shortage of mental health professionals.

Johnson’s child was initially misdiagnosed, and her family had to travel out of the state to a private provider for an evaluation. Wyoming families on Medicaid can find navigating the system even more difficult, Johnson said.

“A lot of families that I've spoken to here in Casper aren't able to really get their kid in for a psychological evaluation until major things have happened like incidences at school or at home. They have had to wait until their kid has really dug themselves a big hole,” she said.

Law enforcement and schools are usually unprepared. A teacher for seven years, Johnson never got training on how to deal with the extreme behaviors of reactive attachment disorder.

Children with reactive attachment disorder are often adept at lying and have been known to falsely accuse their caregivers, putting law enforcement and the judicial and child service systems in a bind.

“These kids are very, very manipulative and they like to triangulate the adults around them,” Johnson said. “They may be going after a sibling with a knife, but by the time the police get there they are absolutely fine.”

Families feel like the Wyoming Department of Family Services and other state agencies offer insufficient support, in part because they are hamstrung by their legal requirements, Winchell said.

Blamed for poor parenting and lacking support, parents and families struggle.

“People don't understand unless they've really seen it,” Johnson said. “We don't have a lot of options for who we can talk to about this, who we can go to. A lot of the kids are so charming in public that people don't necessarily believe us. We feel like we're kind of losing our minds sometimes.”

“We just feel trapped with nowhere to turn,” she said.

Pushing for change

With Johnson, Winchell and other Wyoming families feeling like they needed more support, they formed the Alliance for Attachment-Injured Families last October.

It started as a group dedicated to families, but its mission has since transformed. The nonprofit aims to educate the broader public and advocate for statewide reforms that improve the lives and health of families with trauma and attachment-related disorders.

Nine families have joined the organization so far. The group has begun its education campaign and started to fundraise, holding a raffle early next month.

One of the nonprofit’s priorities is to spur conversation and begin involving the broader community, Winchell said.

Its goal is to build relationships between families, law enforcement, schools and others who interact with the children to change the stigma around them and their families.

“We really need just more understanding from everybody in the community who works with these kids,” Johnson said. “The kids can't succeed unless everybody understands what's really going on in their brain and why it's happening. Otherwise, they just look these terrible humans. They're not, they're just very broken.”

The nonprofit doesn’t want to blame or shame state and local agencies and mental and behavioral health providers. Rather, it wants to let them know that families need greater backing, Johnson said.

“We want to come alongside with them and partner with them and help them help us,” she said.

Beyond educating and generating awareness, the alliance plans to begin lobbying for legislation that strengthens the supports and protections for the children and their families, Winchell said.

The group is gathering resources and building connections with mental and behavioral health professionals so that it can be a source for families in the state. And at its core, the alliance will remain a place for families to go when they have nowhere else to turn.

“The sooner that these families get help, the more hopeful they'll feel,” Johnson said.