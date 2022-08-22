First monkeypox case identified in Wyoming

Health officials have identified Wyoming's first case of monkeypox in a Laramie County man, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Monday.

Until now, Wyoming was the only state in the nation without a case of the disease, which is rarely fatal, but can cause serious illnesses in some people.

Public health representatives are following up with the man to learn if other Wyoming residents are at higher risk of contracting the disease due to direct contact with him, State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist said in a statement. The man was tested within the past week.

“Because monkeypox spreads through close, intimate contact we do not believe the risk for the virus is now a higher concern for the local community or for most people in Wyoming,” she said. “Monkeypox does not spread easily like familiar viruses such as influenza or COVID-19.”

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declared the spread of the monkeypox virus a public health emergency on Aug. 4. There's been more than 14,000 cases reported so far in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Vaccines for the disease became available in Wyoming on a limited basis earlier this month.

Monkeypox can cause a rash, fever, chills, headache, muscle aches and fatigue. The disease is related to smallpox, but with less severe symptoms.

The disease is not new, but health officials have been monitoring an outbreak of illnesses in places that usually don't see the illness, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

“We do want to prevent further spread within our state as much as possible. That’s why we will recommend vaccination for people who have been exposed to monkeypox and also for people who may be more likely to get monkeypox based on the current outbreak and how it has been spreading,” Harrist said.

People who are eligible pre-exposure for the monkeypox vaccine include:

men who have sex with men and who've had multiple or anonymous sexual partners in the last year;

partners of men who have sex with men and who've had multiple or anonymous sexual partners in the last year;

transgender and nonbinary people assigned male at birth who have sex with multiple or anonymous sexual partners who are male or male assigned at birth within the past year;

sex workers.

Eligible people can contact their local public health officer to set up a vaccine appointment.