The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a crackdown Tuesday on the levels of six harmful “forever chemicals” — members of a category known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS — found in drinking water.

PFAS are used in a wide range of industrial and everyday products, from firefighting foam to nonstick pans. But evidence is mounting of the threats they pose to human health. Several have been linked to cancer, liver damage, reduced fertility and asthma, among other diseases.

Until last year, the EPA recommended that PFAS concentrations in drinking water be no higher than 70 parts per trillion. Then it lowered that advisory to a maximum of 0.004 parts per trillion of perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and 0.02 parts per trillion of perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS) — well below what many water treatment facilities, including some of Wyoming’s, are equipped to detect.

The EPA rule proposed this week would set legally enforceable levels of no more than four parts per trillion each for PFOA and PFOS and impose a combined cap on four other PFAS. It’s expected to be finalized by the end of the year.

As the state prepares to accommodate the regulatory shift, “a few potential challenges are laboratory capacity to be able to identify the emerging contaminants at these low levels,” said Keith Guille, outreach manager at the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, in an email. “As well as, cost, equipment and trained staff.”

Wyoming water managers are pretty sure the vast majority of drinking water in the state already meets the EPA’s proposed standards. If the rule goes into effect, though, a wave of testing is likely to follow as the state seeks to ensure its water supplies are compliant and gauge just how pervasive PFAS have become.

“Our drinking water is under the reportable limit,” said Tom Edwards, manager of the Central Wyoming Regional Water Treatment Plant. “There isn’t any, really, industrial waste upstream of us.”

The treatment plant, which serves Casper, last tested for PFAS a few years ago. Those results came back below detectable levels — meaning they were all under two parts per trillion, Edwards said. Testing by Cheyenne’s Board of Public Utilities in 2015 yielded similar results.

(Clint Bassett, who manages Cheyenne’s water treatment division, said the board already has plans to check for certain PFAS later this year.)

Statewide, the only significant sources of known or suspected forever chemical contamination are airports and military bases, according to the DEQ. The firefighting foam used at those sites is highly effective. But it has also been seeping into the groundwater — and, in some cases, slowly drifting offsite and toward residential wells — for years.

The Jackson Hole Airport has been aware of the problem for a while, said Megan Jenkins, the airport’s communications manager, and began voluntarily testing for the substances at potentially at-risk drinking water wells in 2020. It found only one above 70 parts per trillion, the EPA’s recommended maximum at the time, but several dozen that exceeded the agency’s newer advisories.

Initially, the airport chose to offer water filtration systems to residents in the affected area whose water contained more than 10 parts per trillion of PFAS, Jenkins said. These days, however, “anyone within that boundary that has a detection is eligible for a whole-house filtration system.”

The Casper-Natrona County International Airport is also aware of the risks posed by the substances, said Director Glenn Januska.

“It’s something we’ve been monitoring,” Januska said, adding that staff are waiting “to see where the guidance is before we decide how we’re going to move forward.”