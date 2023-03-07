Select Wyoming schools will be the recipients of new exercise centers as a part of a campaign by the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils and Gov. Mark Gordon to address childhood obesity and mental health in the state.

Gordon and the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils announced the launch of Wyoming’s 2023 DON’T QUIT! campaign in mid-February with the goal of supporting schools that prioritize youth fitness and improving childhood health.

The National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils will choose three elementary or middle schools for new fitness centers this spring before installing them later this year. The centers will be outfitted with weight and cardio machines and body weight training equipment.

Any Wyoming public school can apply for the exercise centers, and the foundation covers the design, delivery and installation, as well as providing basic training for the schools.

“The health and well-being of Wyomingites is a priority of my administration, and I welcome this opportunity to provide a healthier future for our children,” Gordon said in a press release. “Last fall’s Governor’s Mental Health Summit and a new [state mental health] website offering resources are part of our ongoing work towards developing solutions to improve mental health. I’m excited for Wyoming to take part in this campaign, and I encourage every elementary and middle school in the state to submit a video on how you make fitness a priority.”

To apply for the exercise centers, schools must make a short video sharing their intent for the facilities and their current work around youth fitness.

They must also fill out an application available on the organization’s website at natgovfit.org/wyoming.

The National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils is encouraging schools to use their videos to show how they are unique and share more about their communities, Bill Bradley, a spokesman for the foundation, said.

Each school will be gifted the fitness center, which are financed through public-private partnerships with organizations such as Nike and the Coca-Cola Company and do not use any state funding.

The foundation typically announces the recipients around May and holds a ribbon cutting in October after the facilities have been installed, Bradley said.

In announcing the campaign, Jake Steinfeld, the chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils, highlighted the difference that exercise can make not only for physical health and issues like childhood obesity, but also mental health.

Addressing mental health has been one of Gordon’s priorities while in office.

“For the last 40 years I’ve led the charge regarding the importance of physical activity as a way to combat childhood obesity. But the benefits don’t stop there,” Steinfeld, who is a fitness personality, actor and entrepreneur, said in a press release. “Exercise has also been proven to provide a positive effect on a child’s mental health as well. Our kids are our most precious resource and by providing them with a strong foundation in health and fitness, we will be helping them excel beyond their wildest dreams.”

The National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils selected Wyoming alongside Montana, Vermont and Iowa for this year’s DON’T QUIT! Fitness Campaign.

Applications are open through March 26.

“I have witnessed firsthand the positive impact our fitness centers have on students and communities,” Steinfeld said. “When you provide schools the tools and inspiration, you’ll be amazed by the changes that take place.”