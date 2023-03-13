For the second consecutive year, Gov. Mark Gordon will host a summit bringing together those working on mental health in Wyoming.

The one-day Governor’s Mental Health Summit will take place April 18 in Casper and build on the first ever state mental health conference Gordon held last fall. This year’s event will focus on Wyoming’s communities as the governor and mental health groups look to coordinate ongoing work and build consensus around tackling mental health in the state.

“Our real focus is finding a collective vision that we all can agree upon and work towards,” said Jen Davis, Gordon’s health and human services policy adviser. “What we've found is that there are so many efforts going on around the state in mental health, which is great. Everybody wants to help and is doing good work. But how do we really pull all that together and work in the same direction for a common vision?”

Members of the Legislature and Wyoming’s judicial system will again join Gordon for the conference, which will bring together state leaders and community groups ranging from social workers and substance abuse recovery providers to hospital directors and law enforcement.

The summit will feature panel discussions and a keynote speech from Laura Porter, a co-founder of ACE Interface, a group that works with communities to address adverse childhood experiences, a term for the traumatic childhood events that research shows contributes to mental health and chronic health issues later on in life.

Porter’s speech will explore “self-healing communities,” a model that Porter and her peers developed in Washington to effectively tackle a number of health and social problems, including youth suicide.

Dr. Robert Anda, Porter’s co-founder at ACE Interface and a public and mental health researcher, gave the keynote speech at the first Governor’s Mental Health Summit last October in Casper.

Gordon has pointed to mental health as one of his priorities while in office. The first summit brought together Gordon, lawmakers and judges to discuss the role that each branch of state government plays in addressing mental health in Wyoming.

“The three of those branches have made a commitment to work together on this issue, so we highlighted that at the last summit,” Davis said.

Since then, the state has held discussions with communities and mental health organizations to identify the needs, barriers and opportunities for collaboration across Wyoming. Lawmakers have also passed a number of bills aimed at mental health, including licensed professional counselor and psychologist compacts to widen access to providers.

The governor’s second summit will discuss those developments and bring local communities and the state together to create more of a dialogue mental health, Davis said.

“The problem is so multifactorial,” Davis said. “It isn't just one thing that we can say, ‘Well, if we do this, we'll fix the problem.’ It's really looking at all of those components and it's big and complicated.”

The more people included in conversations around mental health, the more progress the state and its communities can make toward addressing mental health, said Andi Summerville, executive director of the Wyoming Association of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Centers.

“It touches everybody,” Summerville said. “It is really important to be able to have those conversations, hear about what's going on on the ground [and] what everybody thinks their struggles are from their point of view.”

While improving collaboration will be a focal point of the summit, it will also likely serve as a forum for rallying greater support for mental health, particularly around funding.

At a press conference earlier this month, Gordon said that the Legislature’s decision not to allocate long-term funding for suicide prevention programs during the last legislative session was a “big disappointment.”

Lawmakers passed a bill creating a trust fund for Wyoming’s 988 suicide and crisis hotline, but they stripped it of its original $46 million appropriation, leaving the Wyoming Department of Health to rely on donations and request money from the Legislature in its 2024-2025 budget to sustain the program.

Finding more permanent funding for the suicide and crisis hotline was a priority of Gordon’s and it will continue to be going forward, Davis said.

The issue of money remains central to much of the mental health work around the state, Summerville said.

“Funding is a huge conversation both on a local level and a state level,” Summerville said. “Having those conversations about those current needs and how we can meet those needs in a group like this is incredibly important.”

The summits help the state, communities and mental health groups to take steps forward, but they also lay the foundation for the continual dialogue that is necessary for tackling mental health in Wyoming, Summerville said.

“We know that improving mental health access and the mental health of our residents is a longer term conversation,” Summerville said. “It's important to keep these conversations going.”