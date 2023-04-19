A group of hard-line legislators are holding back progress on addressing mental and behavioral health in the state, Gov. Mark Gordon and a handful of state lawmakers said Tuesday during an event in Casper.

A tangible anger underlined morning speeches and panels at the second Governor’s Mental Health Summit at the Nicolaysen Museum as Gordon, Sens. Ogden Driskill and Fred Baldwin and Reps. Albert Sommers and Lloyd Larsen spoke of the need for greater funding and support for mental and behavioral health in a state that has long ranked as one of the worst for suicide and where lawmakers have argued against financing mental health programs while socking away roughly $1.4 billion in savings.

At times, it felt as though the officials and lawmakers at the summit were preaching. And, like any moving sermon, they included a call for action: Go forth, advocate and vote.

“You’ve got to go to your legislators and say this matters, this matters,” said Sommers, R-Pinedale, the speaker of the House. “It’s up to us.”

Roadblocks

Gordon was the first to speak at the summit and he led the way, taking an aggressive stance as a mental health advocate.

He spoke of the need for the state to permanently fund the 988 suicide and crisis hotline after lawmakers created a trust fund and reserve account, but stripped them of their original $46 million earmark during the last legislative session.

Gordon, who typically offers a restrained contrast to governors such as Florida’s Ron DeSantis, took aim at the arguments that some hard-line conservative lawmakers made while opposing funding for the hotline during this winter's legislative session.

“When somebody says phone calls don’t make a difference, tell them they’re full of beans,” he said.

Although the Wyoming Legislature is dominated by Republicans, there is a split between those who form the traditional wing of the party and the hard-line conservatives that form the backbone of the Wyoming Freedom Caucus. Throughout the 2023 general session, the state’s hardline conservatives resisted funding mental and behavioral health programs, often arguing that their results are unclear and the money would be poorly spent.

Gordon, Baldwin, Driskill and the other lawmakers who spoke insisted that the group of hard-line lawmakers posed a roadblock to action on mental health.

Gordon positioned the issue as one of national versus local. He said that state politicians need to move beyond national narratives to focus on Wyoming’s communities and the mental and behavioral health challenges they face.

“We all need to care for one another. I know this sounds utopian, but that is the state I grew up in. We need to rediscover that,” Gordon said. “Anybody who's bringing these pestilences from outside the state, we need to tell them put that back on Fox News.”

While highlighting seven bills that the Legislature passed in 2023, including measures that will improve access to mental health professionals, Baldwin reminded the crowd that roughly a third of both the Senate and the House consistently voted against mental health legislation during the last legislative session.

“You've got to go talk to this group, that one-third, because there's the danger that if it we get to more than a third we're gonna have more difficulty and we may not pass these important bills,” Baldwin said. “I urge you and I plead for you to help us work with that.”

Accomplishments and more work

The governor’s mental health summit was not without some celebration.

Gordon and the lawmakers highlighted bills from the recent legislative session that will improve mental and behavioral health in the Wyoming.

They lauded the creation of the trust fund for the 988 suicide lifeline, the extension of Medicaid postpartum coverage and two compacts that will expand the pool of psychologists and licensed professional councilors in the state.

In a panel on government coordination, Gordon, Baldwin, Larsen and Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice Kate Fox also pointed to greater cooperation between the three branches, including a pilot program in Gillette and other efforts by Fox and the state’s judicial and criminal justice systems to reduce the incarceration rates for those struggling with mental health and substance abuse.

“Courts have become the emergency room for all of society's ills – mental health, substance abuse, homelessness, domestic violence,” Fox said. “Even if we as judges would prefer not to be social workers, that is the reality, and we are starting to address it.”

The state’s successes were met with applause, but they did not placate the crowd composed of mental and behavioral health providers, advocates and local community leaders.

During Q&A sessions, those in attendance asked about the therapeutic use of psychedelic drugs, waitlists for the Wyoming State Hospital and other psychiatric facilities in the state, and the need for more mental health infrastructure in local communities.

But more than anything else, one concern rose to the surface: funding.

Wyoming Department of Health Director Stefan Johansson cautioned that the state and the health department have financial constraints.

Gordon added, “Money doesn't solve everything. Vision, care, commitment and effort can make a huge difference.”

Yet, those in attendance and even some of those on the stage were not swayed.

When asked about overcoming the stumbling blocks for addressing mental and behavioral health in Wyoming, Fox was clear.

“We need money,” she said.

The applause echoed.

PHOTOS: Gordon delivers State of the State address State of the State State of the State State of the State State of the State State of the State State of the State State of the State State of the State State of the State State of the State State of the State State of the State State of the State State of the State State of the State State of the State State of the State State of the State State of the State State of the State State of the State State of the State State of the State State of the State State of the State State of the State State of the Judiciary State of the Judiciary State of the Judiciary State of the Judiciary