Wyoming mothers on Medicaid will see their postpartum benefits extended another 10 months after Gov. Mark Gordon signed into law Friday a bill that continues maternal health policies adopted during the pandemic.

Gordon, lawmakers and health advocates met Friday in the Governor's Ceremonial Conference Room at the Capitol in Cheyenne for a press conference to celebrate the singing of House Bill 4, which backers say will improve access to health services for new moms on Medicaid.

“It was a long path, but nothing worth doing is easy,” Gordon said. “And this is certainly worth doing.

“The importance of those first few years in making sure that our children get off to a good start, and the mothers have a great opportunity to help them get off to that first start pays benefits back,” he said.

House Bill 4 extends postpartum Medicaid coverage from 60 days to a year, allowing new mothers to access postpartum checkups, screenings, breastfeeding assistance, behavioral health support and a range of other services that medical providers have said are critical to the health of mothers and babies.

Pandemic origins

Under Wyoming Medicaid, qualifying mothers were previously limited to 60 days of postpartum coverage.

During the coronavirus pandemic the federal government’s public health emergency declaration and a subsequent boost in federal funding led to the monthslong extension of postpartum benefits for Wyoming mothers.

The American Rescue Plan Act passed in 2021 allowed states to lengthen postpartum coverage for Medicaid enrollees, and House Bill 4 secures that extended postpartum care until 2027.

The bill does not expand Medicaid and increase the pool of pregnant women who qualify for the public health insurance program. Rather, it is an extension of benefits for women who are already covered.

The state will finance the program with $1.9 million in general fund money and $1.9 million in federal matching funds for the remainder of the current budget cycle.

Gubernatorial backing

Gordon signing the bill into law brings his support full circle.

Jen Davis, Gordon’s health and human services policy adviser, testified before the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee in January that Gordon backed the bill as a pro-life governor.

“We feel that it is really important for women’s health in order for women to be able to parent and to be able to have healthy births and move forward,” Davis said.

The bill also found strong support from a number of lawmakers in both the House and Senate, including Rep. Steve Harshman, R-Casper.

“As a pro-life state, we're more than pro-birth,” Harshman said during the meeting. “We love our moms and our kids.”

Groups across the health care spectrum also advocated for House Bill 4, but its fate was in flux for much of the legislative session.

The bill barely made it out of the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee, where it advanced by a 5-4 vote before passing by thin margins on both the House and Senate floors.

House Majority Floor Leader Chip Neiman, R-Hulett, initially buried the bill before striking a deal with Harshman that let it go to a vote ahead of House deadlines.

Senate Majority Floor Leader Larry Hicks, R-Baggs, then tried to kill the Medicaid postpartum extension multiple times using procedure in the upper chamber.

However, Sen. Fred Baldwin, R-Kemmerer, and Sen. Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, challenged the moves and the Senate ultimately passed the bill.

Health benefits

Extending postpartum Medicaid benefits will close an outstanding gap in the state’s health care.

Medicaid covers approximately one-third of mothers who give birth in Wyoming. Approximately 70% of those women lost their health insurance at the end of the 60-day postpartum cap before the pandemic extended their benefits, according to a report from the Legislative Service Office.

Roughly 1,250 pregnant women will benefit from extended Medicaid postpartum coverage, according to Wyoming Health Department estimates.

“When this is implemented at any given month, any given time, 1,000 to 2,000 women and their children will be helped tremendously. That's huge,” said Stefan Johansson, the director of the Wyoming Department of Health.

Women face a number of potential health issues during the postpartum period, including infection, stroke, cardiovascular disease and mental health concerns such as depression and anxiety. One 2020 study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association Psychiatry found that suicidality among pregnant and postpartum women has increased in the U.S.

Wyoming’s extension of postpartum benefits also follows a growing maternal mortality rate in the U.S.

From 2018 to 2020, the country’s maternal mortality rate increased by more than 6%, a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed. At least one-third of maternal deaths occur during the postpartum phase, which can stretch up to six months, according to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Wyoming will join nearly 30 states who have already extended Medicaid postpartum care to 12 months, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Baldwin told lawmakers on the Senate floor that the extension would not only ensure the health of mothers, but also safeguard the health of their children as well.

“When we protect a mother, it protects the baby,” he said. “Without a healthy mother, we don’t have healthy babies.”

During Friday’s meeting, Baldwin told those gathered that passing the extension was meaningful.

“This kind of stuff makes you feel good when you go home,” he said. “I can tell my constituents that this is what I did and this is important work that we do.”