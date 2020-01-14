Gov. Mark Gordon changes course, recommends $400,000 to fund Wyoming suicide prevention hotline

In a letter to lawmakers sent Monday, Gov. Mark Gordon recommended $400,000 be set aside to help fund a suicide prevention hotline in Wyoming, the only state in the country that doesn’t have a local branch of the national service.

The Department of Health, in its request to the Legislature, had asked for just over $1 million to establish and run the hotline. Lawmakers appeared somewhat leery of that request last month, with one questioning if the department couldn’t “do this a whole lot better.” In his initial budget, Gordon recommended the request be rejected.

But on Monday, Gordon indicated he’d changed his thinking.

“Over the last month, I’ve received additional details on how to establish and operate a state hotline,” he wrote.

He added that “Wyoming fares poorly in national measures of this epidemic, and a considered effort on our part would be well received. The citizens of our state will benefit from the Department of Health exception request to establish a suicide hotline.”

Gordon is certainly correct in assessing Wyoming’s struggle with suicide: The Equality State has one of the highest suicide rates in the country. Suicides among teenagers alone have jumped 40 percent in just three years.