Health department aims to boost Medicaid reimbursement rates for nursing homes

The Wyoming Department of Health is requesting $22 million for the 2024 fiscal year to boost Medicaid reimbursement rates for nursing homes amid increasing costs and concern about potential facility closures.

The $22 million is just a fraction of the nearly $118 million in supplemental state and federal funding that the department is requesting this upcoming legislative session.

Gov. Mark Gordon earmarked a little over $108 million in state general, federal and other funds for the department in his supplemental budget proposal that came out last month.

For nursing home Medicaid reimbursement specifically, though, Gordon also recommended that the Legislature set aside $22 million. According to his proposal, $11 million of that would come from federal funds, $5.5 million from state general funds and another $5.5 from unspent dollars from the current fiscal year.

Nursing home care is extremely expensive. Consequently, many people in nursing homes end up becoming eligible for Medicaid, even if they didn’t start out that way.

Medicaid — a jointly-funded state and federal health insurance program — is the single largest payer for long-term care in Wyoming, according to the health department. Because of that, declines in Medicaid cost coverage can hit providers pretty significantly. It’s especially a concern with increases in Wyoming’s aging population.

Unlike some neighboring states, Wyoming has avoided widespread nursing home closures so far.

But it hasn’t been completely immune, Wyoming Department of Health Director Stefan Johansson explained Monday to the Joint Appropriations Committee.

One facility in Wyoming — the Bonnie Bluejacket nursing home in Basin — closed this past fall. Two more are on “distressed rates,” temporary contracted rates that the health department pays to struggling nursing facilities. Yet another has also requested to be on a distressed rate.

“I think part of that, certainly not the full equation, but part of that does relate to Medicaid reimbursement rates,” Johansson said.

Reimbursement rates for Wyoming Medicaid are roughly 83% of the cost of care in nursing facilities, according to the health department’s 2020 cost report data. But because of recent inflation, the health department estimates the actual coverage now is more like 65-72%.

The extra funding, Johansson continued, would help cover that gap, increasing Medicaid reimbursement rates in nursing homes to as close to 100% as possible.

“I think the investment here in long-term care for our seniors, for those requiring nursing home placement, and given that Medicaid is the largest long-term care payer, would go a long way to stabilizing and sustaining this level of care in Wyoming so that we avoid potential problems that we’ve seen in neighboring states,” Johansson said.

Some lawmakers were skeptical that boosting Medicaid reimbursements would be the best way forward.

Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, said he’d “hate for one failure” of a nursing home to drive the state to spend millions in extra funding; in his observations it seems that long-term care “sure attracts a lot of interest from Wall Street” for being a business that struggles financially.

“I don’t disagree with you on a lot of the business of health care,” Johansson said. “There are things that financiers want to invest in because there is a return, and sometimes that comes on the back of the public sector.”

But he added that what he’s seeing across the country is nursing homes shutting down and instead operating swing beds in hospitals because it’s “better for the bottom line.” These shifts take residents out of the “more home-like” settings of nursing homes.

“A request like this would again I think allow long-term care facilities to operate in a more sustainable fashion without having to make some of those moves,” Johansson said.