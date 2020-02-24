House kills amendment that would've brought Wyoming back into national survey on youth health

The Wyoming House killed an amendment last week that would’ve brought the Equality State back into a national survey that asks middle and high schoolers questions about their health and behavior.

The state is one of only four that don’t participate in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System, which asks middle and high school students to answer 49 and 89 questions, respectively. The data is then used to identify trends and inform public health decisions on a local, state and national level. The Legislature opted the state out in 2016.

Opponents of the amendment expressed concern about the questions, several of which ask about students’ sexual history, whether they’ve been sexually assaulted and whether they use contraceptives. But it also asked questions about suicide, depression, tobacco use and bullying, according to the 2019 questionnaire on the CDC’s website, all of which Wyoming youth have struggled with in recent years.

“Members, two years ago we defunded this program and for good reason,” said Rep Scott Clem, a Gillette Republican. “In fact, I’ve got pictures on my phone here with some of the questions. I’m not going to read those questions because I think it’s very distasteful, and yet that’s what we’re exposing our high schoolers and middle schoolers to.”