CHEYENNE – Supporters of extending Medicaid postpartum coverage celebrated Wednesday morning after House Bill 4 cleared the chamber.

State representatives voted 34-28 to pass the bill on third reading in the House with no discussion, and it will now head to the Senate for consideration. The legislation extends postpartum Medicaid coverage from two months to one year for mothers until 2027, and has a $1.9 million initial appropriation from the general fund to match federal dollars.

It was the only Joint Labor, Health and Social Services Committee-sponsored bill to pass out of the House in the first half of the session.

“I’m thrilled for the women of Wyoming that this has passed the House,” said Wyoming Women’s Foundation Director Rebekah Hazelton. “It’s a great step.”

Hazelton has been advocating for HB 4 alongside policy associate Marissa Carpio in the state Capitol. They both expressed they were happy the bill passed through the House, especially following the extensive work done in the Joint Labor Committee to address maternal health.

Carpio added there was success alone based on the fact that there were different lawmakers sitting on the committee between the 2022 interim session and the 2023 general session. She said it’s not guaranteed the progress made throughout the interim will carry into the session, and the two advocates consider it a significant win.

The Wyoming Women’s Foundation has studied the impacts of health care access on women across the state, as well as other factors in well-being, such as job compensation.

One of the stories from constituents that stuck with them was from a Park County resident. She shared that her grandmother had died by suicide following her mother’s birth due to lack of health services, and it was the root of intergenerational trauma from losing a member of their family.

They hope HB 4, should it pass the Senate, can provide assistance to mothers and help prevent a similar tragedy from happening in the future.

“Postpartum depression wasn’t something that was well known or talked about,” said Carpio. “So, having that access to health care insurance, getting those basic checkups, and being able to follow up with medication and behavioral treatment I think is really important for the women of Wyoming.”

Women’s health care services aren’t the only services provided under the Medicaid coverage. It is designed to support the mother for any medical treatment she may need in the case of an emergency or a long-term health issue.

This is one of the reasons the American Cancer Society’s Cancer Action Network was in favor of the legislation.

“After giving birth, we know that cancer risks are heightened. Ensuring low-income individuals and families have affordable health coverage for a full year postpartum is one of the critical ways to reduce cancer incidence and mortality,” said Kristin Page-Nei, the Wyoming government relations director with ACS CAN. “Extending postpartum Medicaid coverage is a positive step toward improving the health outcomes of women and their children.”

However, Page-Nei said in a statement that the network ultimately believes the most cost-effective solution to improve the lives of Wyomingites is to expand Medicaid eligibility. This includes for those at risk of, in treatment for or who have survived cancer.

The House didn’t have the opportunity to debate Medicaid expansion on the floor, because House Bill 80 was held back by House Majority Floor Leader Chip Neiman, R-Hulett. An attempt by Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, to add it as an amendment to the supplemental budget bill was also killed by the Senate.

HB 4 remains as one of the last bills addressing Medicaid coverage for residents, and Wyoming Women’s Foundation advocates are still unsure of its future. Hazleton said there were still three readings left in the Senate, and there was considerable debate in the House from all perspectives when the bill was on general file.

They’re still holding out hope, though, and excited to see it make it through the House without amendments.

“We all know that the first year after an infant’s birth is one of the most important for their development, in general,” said Carpio. “And that one of the determinants of an infant’s health and well being is their mothers and their parents.”