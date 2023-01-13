Lawmakers back extension of postpartum Medicaid coverage

Two days of extensive and contrasting testimony pitted maternal health against the role of government and led to a razor-thin vote in the House health committee Friday in favor of extending Medicaid postpartum coverage for Wyoming mothers.

By a 5-4 vote, lawmakers on the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee forwarded a bill to the House floor that would extend postpartum Medicaid coverage from 60 days to a year, allowing mothers to further access services such as postpartum checkups, screenings, breastfeeding support and a range of behavioral health services that medical providers say are critical to the health of both mothers and babies.

“The best way to support the baby is to support the mom,” Dr. Rene Hinkle, an OB-GYN and co-founding partner with the Cheyenne Women’s Clinic, told the members of the committee.

“Most moms who are on Medicaid, when that lapses, they don’t have the medical care, they don’t have the ability to be able to go in and see the doctor and pay for that and pay for the medications they might need if something happens,” she said. “Therefore, they’re not able to take care of their child appropriately."

Medical backing

Groups across the health care spectrum, including the Wyoming Hospital Association, the Wyoming Nurses Association and medical providers, spoke in favor of the bill, which in the slimmed-down version passed by the committee would put $1.9 million in state general funds and $1.9 million in federal matching funds toward lengthening the postpartum health insurance coverage for mothers who already qualify and are covered by Medicaid.

Wyoming Medicaid covers roughly a third of statewide births, and according to Wyoming Department of Health estimates, approximately 1,250 women would benefit from the extension.

At least one-third of maternal deaths happen during the postpartum period, which can last up to six months, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and postpartum depression among mothers can occur up to a year after birth.

An amendment approved by the committee to decrease funding for the program was supported by the Legislative Service Office and the Wyoming Department of Health after they found that the initial earmarked funding was more than what would be needed.

Those who pushed for the bill found willing backers in some of the lawmakers on the committee.

“What the providers have told us, and their willingness to take on this financial burden, I find that compelling,” said Rep. Forrest Chadwick, R-Evansville.

“The very medical community and virtually every aspect of it – hospitals, doctors, psychiatric – they’re all in line. They all believe that this is necessary,” he said.

Government skepticism

But amid support from the governor’s office and the Catholic Church, a number of lawmakers on the committee and during testimony expressed ideological opposition, and in some cases hostility, toward the bill and the bolstering of government-led health care.

Rep. John Bear, R-Gillette, the chair of the Wyoming Freedom Caucus, testified before the committee on Wednesday and urged the members to strike down the legislation.

“I haven’t heard a real impetus for this extension. What I have heard is that money is available and we want to extend [coverage] and make use of that,” Bear said.

In announcing the formation of the Wyoming Freedom Caucus earlier this month, Bear and the other members of the caucus said “preventing the growth of government disguised as free health care from D.C.” was among the group’s top priorities.

In an exchange with Rep. Mike Yin, D-Jackson, the only Democrat on the committee, Bear said that the majority of postpartum complications for mothers occur within the first two months following birth, a period during which they are still covered under Medicaid as it stands.

Literature from the Journal of Prenatal Medicine supports that mothers are less likely to develop disease and illness after the first six weeks of the postpartum period.

Rep. Sarah Penn, R-Lander, voiced similar views to those shared by the Wyoming Freedom Caucus and other lawmakers during testimony.

Penn objected to Wyoming further developing ties with the federal government and instead argued that it should be the marketplace that responds to health care needs.

“The more that we look to the federal government for a solution to a problem, the less opportunity we have to allow the free market to step up and address that problem. This extension is just one more way that we’ve removed an opportunity for [the] free market,” she said.

In voting against the bill, Penn focused on the issue of autonomy.

“Liberty once lost potentially is lost forever,” she said.

Alongside Penn, Reps. Ben Hornock, R-Cheyenne, Tamara Trujillo, R-Cheyenne, and Jeanette Ward, R-Casper, voted against the bill.

It was Ward who shared the strongest views on the committee and who was most vocal in her opposition toward the bill.

Ward’s strong views led to one particularly awkward moment on the first day of testimony when she accused Gov. Mark Gordon of not being pro-life.

Jen Davis, the health and human services policy advisor for Gordon, testified that as a pro-life governor Gordon was in favor of the bill.

“I would just like to point out that he appointed Melissa Owens as district judge out in Jackson on Dec. 11, 2021, who issued a stay on our trigger law,” Ward said. “So is the governor pro-life?”

When announcing her no vote, Ward again took aim at others who cited their pro-life stance in supporting the bill.

“Arguing that if you’re pro-life you have to be for the expansion of entitlement programs does not follow,” Ward said. “Cain commented to God, ‘Am I my brother’s keeper?’ The obvious answer is no. No, I am not my brother’s keeper. But just don’t kill him.”

