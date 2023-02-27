After fierce debate, Senate lawmakers advanced a pared down abortion ban Monday as the Legislature looks to enshrine reproductive restrictions in Wyoming law for the second year in a row.

The “Life is a Human Right Act” advanced by voice vote on the last day the full Senate could consider new bills after Senate President Ogden Driskill stalled it in the upper chamber for two weeks.

In holding up the bill, Driskill shared concerns about its legality and lack of exemptions for rape or incest, the latter of which were added back in by a Senate committee last week based on an amendment that he offered.

On Monday, the bill once again drew vocal opposition from Senate lawmakers on a number of fronts, including its broad restrictions.

Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, pointed to fetal abnormalities and other conditions that would be fatal soon after birth, yet the bill would force a woman to carry the child to term.

“What are we doing to families who are faced with these circumstances, who are tragically not wanting to be in there?” Nethercott said. “I really need us to think very carefully about these unfortunate circumstances that Wyoming families and medical providers are in.”

Nethercott called for the Legislature to move past debates for and against abortion and consider the real-world consequences to refine the state’s ban.

“We have outlawed abortion in our state. We are on track to continue to do that and to continue to really lock that down,” she said. “Now we need to work these bills rather than just discuss good and evil.”

House Bill 152 also includes provisions that are sweeping and controversial, such as a “findings and purposes” section that makes interpretations of the Wyoming Constitution and asserts that the Legislature can interpret the constitution alongside the courts.

Senate and House lawmakers have questioned its constitutionality, and legal experts have said that it would likely run afoul of the separation-of-powers principles laid out in the U.S. Constitution.

Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, the bill’s sponsor, has refuted those concerns, but they were again on display during the Senate’s debate.

“Even some of the bringers of this bill wonder if it’s constitutional because we all think it’s going to end up in court,” said Sen. Ed Cooper, R-Ten Sleep.

The bill was meant to get out ahead of potential lawsuits and react to ongoing litigation as last year’s abortion trigger ban remains suspended in the courts. The reactive lens of the bill was another concern of Driskill’s.

“I honestly don’t think, and I told them so, that the bill does what they think it’s gonna do. It’s likely to be back in court,” Driskill previously told the Casper Star-Tribune.

Meetings with Rodriguez-Williams, House Majority Floor Leader Rep. Chip Neiman and an anti-abortion lawyer who helped to write the bill failed to end Driskill’s legal concerns.

But last week he assigned the Life is a Human Right Act to the Senate Agriculture Committee on the request of committee chairwoman Sen. Cheri Steinmetz, R-Lingle, another co-sponsor of the bill.

It promptly passed in a unanimous vote, but not without amendments that reflected compromise.

In arguably the most significant change, the agriculture committee included exemptions for rape and incest, effectively ending the near blanket ban that the bill originally sought.

Lawmakers on the committee also voided a previous House amendment that would have enacted the legislation only if Wyoming’s current abortion trigger ban is overturned by the courts.

Critically, the amendments also wiped out some of the more controversial declarations in the bill’s “findings and purposes,” including those that stated the Legislature could interpret the constitution and that life begins at conception.

On the Senate floor, Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, pointed out that the resulting bill is similar to Wyoming’s current trigger ban and did little to advance the abortion conversation in the state.

“It’s not a change. It’s just making a lot of people feel good,” he said.

However, proponents of the bill argued that another abortion ban was necessary.

“We’re trying to care for two patients and save two patients and see two patients living healthy and alive. And in abortion, we’re trying to the end the life of one patient,” Steinmetz said. “I think this bill goes a long way in defining that.”

Though the Senate advanced the bill, it did so with another amendment from Sen. Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne.

As originally written, the Life is a Human Right Act would have allowed Rodriguez-Williams or other co-sponsors of the bill to intervene and defend it in potential court cases challenging the legislation.

However, Ellis took issue with the preference that it showed to certain legislators, allowing them to intervene in the courts in a way that everyday residents of Wyoming or even other legislators could not. She successfully argued that such a preference should be removed from the bill.

“Only those who sponsored or co-sponsored this act shall have standing to defend this act as an intervention in any lawsuit,” Ellis said. “Folks that’s special legislation. We need to not be doing that kind of thing.”