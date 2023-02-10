The coronavirus pandemic has occupied public life and the Wyoming Legislature for much of the last three years.

But memories fade fast.

After calling two special sessions in 2020 and 2021, Wyoming lawmakers have largely relegated the pandemic to the past as the state and the country increasingly move on.

Only about half a dozen of the nearly 500 bills introduced in the House and Senate this year are aimed at addressing the rippling effects of the pandemic. Only one of those bills remains alive as of Thursday.

Rep. Abby Angelos, R-Gillette, sponsored the lone bill, which would guarantee clergy access to patients during a public health emergency.

House Bill 127 would require health care facilities to allow clergy of any religion to visit patients in person at their request. However, hospitals and other medical providers would still have the power to institute public health measures that clergy would have to follow.

It breezed through committee and gathered a nearly a unanimous vote on the House floor.

It is now set to be heard by the Senate Labor, Health and Social Services Committee.

Failed attempts

Lawmakers in the House also tried unsuccessfully to bring bills that would have codified protections for health care workers.

Almost half of hospital nurses surveyed in 2022 by National Nurses United, the largest registered nurse union in the U.S., reported upticks in workplace violence.

Studies show that nurses and other health care professionals consistently experienced physical violence and verbal abuse during the pandemic.

Reps. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, and Art Washut, R-Casper, introduced bills to create specific crimes and penalties for those who harm or impede the work of medical providers.

Washut’s bill would have made “breaching the peace” in health care facilities, such as verbal abuse or other threats or violence, a misdemeanor punishable by jail and up to a $750 fine.

Assault, battery and threats against health care workers would have all been new crimes with escalating punishments under Zwonitzer’s bill.

A person who committed any of those crimes a second time would have been charged with a felony and face at least 45 days in jail and a fine up to $1,000.

Zwonitzer’s protections were killed on the House floor, while Washut’s failed to meet a deadline in the House.

Rep. Jeanette Ward, R-Casper, fielded two bills that targeted public health measures and would have limited the power of state and federal government to respond to future pandemics.

House Bill 66 would have barred “mask, vaccine and testing discrimination” and criminalized mandates instituted by any public or private organization, including private businesses.

Ward and other lawmakers argued that the rights of individuals were absolute, trumping those of private business or any organization.

“It comes down this: it is still not my responsibility to care for their health. It’s every individual’s responsibility to care for their own health,” Rep. Tony Locke, R-Casper, said during the House labor committee hearing on the bill. “I don’t think we want to cross that line and say, ‘Well, I’m doing this for them.’ No, individuals have to take that responsibility on their own.”

The bill failed in a close vote on the House floor.

Ward, a freshman lawmaker who moved to Wyoming in August 2021, also introduced a bill that would have banned health mandates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization.

However, the World Health Organization has no jurisdiction over Wyoming or the U.S.

Lawmakers killed the bill in a tight vote on the House floor.

Pandemic response and waning concern

Shortly after the CDC announced the first confirmed COVID case on U.S. soil in January 2020, state and federal lawmakers rushed to dull the pandemic’s many impacts for Americans.

They passed economic relief that helped workers and families with rent and bankrolled everything from small businesses and schools to entire industries. They expanded access to health care, providing free testing and COVID-19 treatments while boosting telehealth.

Wyoming lawmakers held a special session in May 2020 during which they created COVID-19 business relief programs, allocated emergency funds from the federal government and expanded liability protections for businesses and health care providers.

Their initial responses soon gave way to debate over public health measures and government powers with the rise of mask and vaccine mandates.

Almost two years into the pandemic state lawmakers again held a special session beginning in late October 2021.

They passed just one bill that gave Gov. Mark Gordon’s office $4 million toward fighting federal vaccine mandates and included a resolution on Wyoming’s state rights.

During last year’s budget session, the Legislature continued to allocate federal relief money while push backing with bills to curb mask and vaccine requirements.

But with COVID-19 relief dollars drying up and the Biden Administration announcing plans last month to end the coronavirus public health emergency in May, Wyoming lawmakers appear to have largely flipped the page on the pandemic.

