Legislation aims to tackle shortage of mental health care providers

Access to mental health care remains a challenge for many of Wyoming’s communities.

Growing demand has been met with a shortage of mental health care providers, making it difficult for many residents to get the care they need.

But new legislation set to go before the Wyoming Legislature next month aims to change that.

The Joint Labor, Health and Social Services Committee has sponsored bills that would see Wyoming join two interstate compacts, one for psychologists and one for licensed professional counselors, that would ease licensing and expand the pool of mental health care providers in the state.

“There’s a huge workforce issue with all mental health professions. It’s always been bad in Wyoming and that has been exponentially increased by COVID,” said Lindsay Simineo, a licensed professional counselor in Cheyenne and the legislative advocate for the Wyoming Counseling Association.

“We have more people seeking services in Wyoming than we have ever before, and we just do not have the provider ability to meet that need,” Simineo said.

Under the proposed bills, Wyoming would join both the Psychology Interjurisdictional Compact, also known as PSYPACT, and the Counseling Compact.

Rather than applying for a new license in each state, which can be expensive and lengthy, the two compacts allow psychologists and counselors to practice across all of the states who have joined with a single license from their home state.

Mental health care providers would still have to pay a fee to practice in Wyoming, but those fees would be hundreds of dollars cheaper, Simineo said.

The Wyoming Board of Psychology and Wyoming Mental Health Professions Licensing Board estimate the state would lose out on roughly $27,000 to $40,000 annually in revenues over the next three years, but in its place the state’s residents would gain access to a much broader pool of mental health care providers.

Seventeen states have joined the Counseling Compact so far, according to the Counseling Compact’s website. Another 32 have joined the Psychology Interjurisdictional Compact.

After paying a small fee, which usually costs between $75 and $125, counselors from any of the participant states would be able to serve Wyoming patients, Simineo said.

The expansion of mental health care access would be particularly pronounced for patients who live in communities along Wyoming’s southern, eastern and western borders. Colorado, Utah and Nebraska have already joined the Counseling Compact. Along with Idaho, those three states have also joined the Psychology Interjurisdictional Compact.

But both bills the committee sponsored allow for telehealth, broadening opportunities for patients across Wyoming.

The compacts would also be a boon for children and those in need of specialized mental health care, said Rep. Sue Wilson, R-Cheyenne, who chaired the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee but will be retiring ahead of the next legislative session.

“I hope both of these compacts pass. It will just enable more access,” she said.

Joining the compacts has the added benefit of allowing Wyoming mental health providers to expand their practices and work with patients in other states, said Sen. Stephan Pappas, R-Cheyenne, who sponsored similar legislation for counselors last year.

“It’s good for the practitioners. It’s good for the people consuming the service. And frankly, it’s good for the state because it provides our people the required services that they need,” Pappas said.

Wyoming is not new to interstate compacts. The Legislature has previously signed on to dozens of them, including measures for nurses, physicians and more recently occupational therapists.

However, Pappas has found some lawmakers are hesitant to join the compacts. His proposal last year to join the Counseling Compact ultimately failed after it was not taken up by the Senate.

The issue for some lawmakers is that states give up some of their rights, Pappas said. A compact is a contract between two or more states. States that join cannot change the wording of the compact and they must accept the rules that go along with the agreement.

“A lot of legislators fear that we’re giving up some state sovereignty. We actually are not,” Pappas said. “We can pass laws in Wyoming on how we want counseling to be regulated and protected. That doesn’t change. We have the absolute authority over that.”

Instead, the compacts reinforce the autonomy of states by allowing them to enter into agreements with one another without involving the federal government, Pappas said.

The agreements for psychologists and counselors come at a critical moment as Wyoming continues to search for solutions to mental health challenges worsened by the coronavirus pandemic. They would help to fill a significant gap in the state’s existing health care infrastructure.

The Health Resources and Services Administration, a branch of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, designates all 23 of Wyoming’s counties as high needs areas with a shortage of mental health professionals.

Central Wyoming — which includes Converse, Fremont, Natrona and Niobrara counties — needs at least eight more providers to lose its designation as an area with a shortage of mental health professionals, according to Health Resources and Services Administration data.

Counselors and mental health care providers from other states have increasingly stepped up to help fill those deficits. Applications to Wyoming’s Mental Health Professions Licensing Board have more than doubled from 2019 to 2022, Gregory Searls, the board’s executive director, told lawmakers earlier this month.

If previous agreements easing licensing requirements for health care providers are any indication, the two compacts for psychologists and counselors would only expand opportunities for providers and patients.

“During the pandemic, they were helpful, but even before that we’ve been able to get nurses into the state much more easily with the [nurse] compact,” said Eric Boley, the president of the Wyoming Hospital Association. “I can’t think of any of the compacts we haven’t supported because we really feel like it increases access to care in our state and gives us the ability to get people on the ground quicker.”

Mental health care providers support the legislation because they want the added support that the compacts would provide, Simineo said.

“They’ve essentially been drinking from a crisis firehose since 2020,” Simineo said. “Not only are people excited to work in this state, but those who are already here are excited to have help.”