In recent years, Wyoming lawmakers have wrestled with ways to address mental health and improve access to care for the state’s residents.

Mental health providers and health care advocates helped to bring a bill this session that they argued was a straightforward solution – ease the requirements for out-of-state psychologists to increase the pool of providers.

House lawmakers voted on Monday morning to pave the way for Wyoming to join more than 30 states in PSYPACT, an interstate compact that allows psychologists to practice across state lines with a single license from their home state.

Legislation aims to tackle shortage of mental health care providers Wyoming could join two interstate compacts next year that would ease the licensing process for psychologists and licensed professional counselors and expand access to mental health care in the state. The agreements would help to fill gap in Wyoming's heath care infrastructure, with all 23 of the state's counties federally designated as high needs areas with a shortage of mental health professionals.

But while lawmakers pushed the bill through, it prompted a debate on the House floor that pitted mental health against state sovereignty.

Freshman Rep. Tony Locke, R-Casper, introduced an amendment that would have prevented Senate File 26 and the interstate psychologist compact from going into effect.

He did so to open a discussion and voice concerns he shared about the lengthy bill.

Locke said he supported Wyomingites who turned to other states to access services, but that the psychologist compact raised issues of state autonomy.

“Where are the lines of the compact versus the lines of sovereignty of the state?” Locke said.

So far, 31 other states have joined PSYPACT while another two are set to join this year. Seven other states, including Florida, North Dakota and Mississippi, are considering joining the compact.

If Wyoming was to join, licensed psychologists from any of the participating states would be allowed to see patients virtually or face-to-face without having to apply for a new license in Wyoming, which costs money and can take time.

Joining the compact would immediately widen Wyoming’s pool of mental health professionals and improve access to services, while also expanding opportunities for the state’s psychologists who could see patients in other states.

But states that sign on cannot change the wording of the compact and they must accept the rules that go along with the agreement.

A commission with one representative from each state oversees the compact and its rules and enforcement.

Locke and other lawmakers took issue with the idea that Wyoming would cede some of its authority to the PSYPACT Commission and that it would join a compact with states whose values are different from Wyoming.

Rep. John Bear, R-Gillette, the leader of the Wyoming Freedom Caucus, argued that psychologists were looking to influence and change Wyoming’s way of living.

“When we enter into these pacts we will be giving up our sovereignty,” Bear said.

“It is dangerous for us to put ourselves into these pacts without having some sideboards on that protect us and our way of living,” he said.

A handful of lawmakers opposed to the compact also used the debate to encourage their colleagues to read the 76-page bill.

Rep. Mark Jennings, R-Sheridan, said it was likely that very few members of the House had read the bill in its entirety -- including him. But he had read a significant portion of it and found a number of concerning issues.

“If you haven’t read it, how do you know you’re doing right by your constituents?” he said.

Opponents of the bill were met by pushback by lawmakers who affirmed that Wyoming would still be able to regulate and control the practice of psychology.

“I think that it’s really important for us to just take a deep breath and realize that if we adopt this no, we are not giving away state sovereignty,” said Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne. “We’re not because we still have jurisdiction over those practicing in our state.”

Advocates stack support for 988 suicide lifeline funding bill Advocates showed up Thursday to support a bill that would permanently fund Wyoming's mental health crisis lifeline. But even with their backing, the future of the legislation is unclear.

Those in favor of joining the compact pointed to the significant need for more mental health providers and greater mental health support in Wyoming.

Wyoming continues to lead the country in suicide rate, which has more than doubled in the state since 2005.

All 23 of Wyoming’s counties are also designated as high needs areas with a shortage of mental health professionals, according to the Health Resources and Services Administration, a branch of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Expanded access to psychologists would touch every corner of Wyoming, but it would be particularly pronounced for patients who live in communities along Wyoming’s southern, eastern and western borders.

Colorado, Utah, Nebraska and Idaho have already joined PSYPACT.

“We can’t get those people here to practice the way that we need to,” Brown said. “This is an opportunity for us to take care of our citizens the way that we should.”

Rep. Karlee Provenza, D-Laramie grew visibly frustrated with those who opposed the compact.

“We keep hearing, ‘This isn’t the perfect solution. This isn’t what we need to be doing. This has too much regulation.’ And all I can think is the people back at home are suffering,” Provenza said.

“Perfect gets in the way of doing anything,” Provenza said. “What’s the worst that can happen – a little overregulation or more people in your district dying?”